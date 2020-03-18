Coronavirus outbreak: DGCA mandates stringent sanitary measures for airlines as COVID-19 spreads

Covid-19 has killed more than 7,100 people across the world to date.

The directorate general of civil aviation (DGCA) has mandated airlines to maintain strict sanitary standards as the count of patients testing positive for the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) continues to rise steadily. The aviation regulator has said all aircraft need to be deep-cleaned and disinfected every 24 hours.

It has stated that airlines must provide crew members with personal protective equipment like masks and gloves “in sufficient quantity” for use during interaction with passengers.

“All the aircraft operating international flights shall be subjected to deep-cleaning and disinfection, upon arrival in India,” the DGCA said.

Currently, official figures state that India has 137 individuals who have tested positive for the virus as of Tuesday evening, and three have died.

The Centre and the state governments have taken measures, including imposition of Section 144 of the Indian Penal Code, to curb public gatherings and limit the spread of the disease. India has also banned entry of people from multiple geographies, including Malaysia, the UK and the EU. People who have been abroad and travelling to India are subjected to mandatory screening and 14-day quarantine.

The DGCA has also mandated that all aircraft need to be equipped with hand sanitisers, soaps and universal precaution kits to protect crew members who assist people.