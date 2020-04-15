Coronavirus outbreak: Defence startup’s inexpensive face shield `KAVAS’ to provide protection from COVID-19

Picture for representational purposes only. (Courtesy: AP photo)

Coronavirus outbreak: To meet the growing demand for face shields, Bengaluru-based defence startup has come up with a low-cost face shield. SSS Defence and its parent company – SSS Springs – have manufactured this face shield ‘KAVAS’ to provide protection from COVID-19 in the middle of the Coronavirus lockdown period.

More about KAVAS

“KAVAS – the `Grab to go’ Face Shields were designed to serve a simple function — to provide an affordable and convenient-to-use product that offers protection against splash and splatter of fluid-borne pathogens,” Raaj Nair, VP, International Business, SSS Defence tells Financial Express Online.

“It is made of hi-grade OHP transparent sheet, custom made rivets and elastic. The visor can be cleaned with sanitizing solutions and re-used with limited washes,” Nair explains.

According to him, the KAVAS face shield has been designed for procedures and environments where risks of exposure to blood and/or bodily fluids through splashing is possible. “The thought of doing usefully productive work in view of total lockdown came as the work in the Arms and Ammo Factory came to a standstill due to the lockdown.”

The face shields use a headband designed to maximize airflow to prevent fogging and maintain high visibility. It can also be worn over prescription eyewear and face masks, an attribute that is a “must-have” for healthcare and industrial use.

This face shield is being used by Karnataka Police, doctors, health workers, and government offices, and at various hospitals including Apollo, Columbia Asia, Ramaiah Hospitals in Bangalore, Association of Surgeons of India (Delhi Chapter), and Fortis Hospital in New Delhi.

“So far we have supplied thousands of these shields and we are getting more and more orders. This started as a CSR activity but due to a large number of requests, we decided to manufacture and distribute pan-India. The company is ready to export also,” he adds.

Soon, SSS Defence/SSS Springs will be supplying more than 500,000 pieces to various Indian Army, Military and private hospitals, military and police units, etc. in Central and North India.

“For Indian Armed Forces, Paramilitary and Police, government and private hospitals, the cost of a single shield is Rs 65 (+18% GST) per piece, for a minimum order of 1000 units. Transportation would be as per the actual cost. Presently, we are supplying through Bluedart Air Freight since it is the only operational service amidst the lockdown,” he adds.