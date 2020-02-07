Coronavirus outbreak: China’s Xi Jinping discusses nCoV with Donald Trump, says report

Beijing | Published: February 7, 2020 10:05:20 AM

Xi told Trump on the phone that China was "fully confident and capable of defeating the epidemic", and that "the long-term trend of China's economic development for the better will not change", according to state broadcaster CCTV.

Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke on Friday with US President Donald Trump on the novel coronavirus outbreak, emphasising that China has “spared no effort in fighting the epidemic”, state media reported.

