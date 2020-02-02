Coronavirus outbreak: China completes 1000-bedded Wuhan hospital in record 8 days; Watch time-lapse video

The Huoshenshan temporary field hospital under construction is seen as it nears completion in Wuhan in central China’s Hubei Province. (Courtesy: AP/PTI photo)

To counter the deadly outbreak of Coronavirus in Hubei province and its capital Wuhan, China has completed building a 1000-bedded in eight days only. Chinese authorities had ordered the building of the temporary Huoshenshan emergency hospital last week to battle the Wuhan coronavirus that has gripped the region leaving over a hundred dead and thousands of patients under quarantine. The first brick of the Huoshenshan hospital was laid on January 23, Chinese state media China Global Television Network (CGTN) reported, and the work was completed by the morning of Sunday, February 2nd.

The 1000-bedded hospital that covers an area of over 25,000 square meters will be operated by 1,400 personnel. The Huoshenshan hospital was handed over to the military medics on Sunday, and it will be admitting coronavirus patients from Monday onwards, CGTN tweeted.

950 medics affiliated to the People’s Liberation Army Joint Logistic Support Force and 450 personnel from medical universities of the army, navy and air force of the PLA will be posted at the Huoshenshan Hospital, Xinhua reported. A team of 15 experts has been assigned to the hospital to guide the hospital’s epidemic prevention and control on the spot.

China had confirmed 14,411 cases of the coronavirus and 304 virus-related deaths till the end of Saturday. Chinese authorities suspect that the number of confirmations will rise in the coming days as people from Hubei and Wuhan who travelled during the Chinese New Year holidays return home. Senior Chinese officials have been quoted as saying that over 5 million people left Wuhan before the city was locked down on January 23.

China has attempted to contain the virus by shutting down affected cities, banning public transport and by isolating patients in designated areas. Countries like India, the US, Sri Lanka, and many others have evacuated their citizens from Wuhan.