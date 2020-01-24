Coronavirus outbreak: Big relief! Indian embassy in Beijing launches two hotlines

By: |
Published: January 24, 2020 12:27:47 PM

This move brings relief to many Indians who want to share their concerns and queries pertaining to the outbreak of the mysterious virus.

coronavirus queries hotline for Indians, coronavirus outbreak, coronavirus hotline for Indians, indian embassy beijing, china coronavirus, wuhan virus, beijing, indian embassy, kerala nurse in saudi, kerala nurse coronavirus, republic day celebrations beijingNotably, the two hotlines are set to address all queries related from Indians in the province of Hubei are being closely monitored. (Reuters)

Coronavirus hotlines for Indians: Big relief for Indians! The Indian embassy in Beijing has come out with two hotlines for Indians, following the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus outbreak in China. To get in touch, you can call these two hotlines: +8618612083629 and/or +8618612083617.

This move brings relief to many Indians who want to share their concerns and queries pertaining to the outbreak of the mysterious virus.

Related News

Meanwhile, the health authorities in Saudi Arabia have confirmed that a Keralite nurse working in Saudi has not tested positive for the coronavirus. Following this, V. Muraleedharan, Union Minister of State for External Affairs, tweeted that about 100 nurses from Kerala, mostly working at Al-Hayat hospital have been tested and no one has tested positive.

The tweet referred to one Kerala nurse, following which health officials in Saudi have confirmed that the nurse has not tested positive for the coronavirus.

Keeping safety as a top priority, the Indian embassy in Beijing has also decided to call off Republic Day celebrations and related events that were scheduled to be held on January 26. Notably, the two hotlines are set to address all queries related from Indians in the province of Hubei are being closely monitored and the embassy is in touch with the relevant Chinese authorities in Wuhan and Beijing.

Further, the Indian embassy in China has issued an advisory to travellers from the country who are visiting India, clearly indicating that the authorities are keeping a close track of the coronavirus outbreak. Some basic recommendations related to health and hygiene are shared in the advisory.

Travellers are urged to avoid travel in case they feel sick and to seek medical attention and inform the airport health authorities immediately in case of any signs of illness. Both Indian and Chinese authorities are coordinating with each other to provide prompt support and food supply to people.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation in India had on 21st January directed all logistics support as well as arrangements to be made immediately ready for screening passengers arriving in India from Hong Kong and China at the following airports, namely: Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Cochin, besides three other airports – Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. Coronavirus outbreak Big relief! Indian embassy in Beijing launches two hotlines
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1China seals five cities to halt spread of virulent coronavirus as cases climb to over 630
2Kerala’s iconic Sree Chitra medical research institute to now lead study on Parkinson’s
3Good health in your kitchen! This winter, these Indian spices can keep you healthy naturally!