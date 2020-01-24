Coronavirus outbreak: Big relief! Indian embassy in Beijing launches two hotlines

Notably, the two hotlines are set to address all queries related from Indians in the province of Hubei are being closely monitored. (Reuters)

Coronavirus hotlines for Indians: Big relief for Indians! The Indian embassy in Beijing has come out with two hotlines for Indians, following the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus outbreak in China. To get in touch, you can call these two hotlines: +8618612083629 and/or +8618612083617.

This move brings relief to many Indians who want to share their concerns and queries pertaining to the outbreak of the mysterious virus.

Meanwhile, the health authorities in Saudi Arabia have confirmed that a Keralite nurse working in Saudi has not tested positive for the coronavirus. Following this, V. Muraleedharan, Union Minister of State for External Affairs, tweeted that about 100 nurses from Kerala, mostly working at Al-Hayat hospital have been tested and no one has tested positive.

The tweet referred to one Kerala nurse, following which health officials in Saudi have confirmed that the nurse has not tested positive for the coronavirus.

Novel coronavirus outbreak in China: Advisory to travellers from China visiting India pic.twitter.com/UEvqJyDW6D — India in China (@EOIBeijing) January 24, 2020

Thermal Screening of passengers arriving from #China including #HongKong expanded to Seven airports now Passengers to fill up ‘Self Reporting Form’ before disembarkationhttps://t.co/ojKHwtPvig#coronavirus pic.twitter.com/3TzlH4SmNG — PIB India (@PIB_India) January 21, 2020

Dr Tarik Al Azraqi, Chairman, Scientific Regional Infection Control Committee, Aseer Region, has confirmed that d Indian Nurse being treated at Aseer National Hospital is suffering from MERS-CoV & not 2019-NCoV (Wuhan). We request everyone to refrain from sharing incorrect info. — India in Jeddah (@CGIJeddah) January 23, 2020

Update from @CGIJeddah : About 100 Indian nurses mostly from Kerala working at Al-Hayat hospital have been tested and none except one nurse was found infected by Corona virus. Affected nurse is being treated at Aseer National Hospital and is recovering well. @PMOIndia @MEAIndia https://t.co/jM0u5243GV — V. Muraleedharan (@MOS_MEA) January 23, 2020

Keeping safety as a top priority, the Indian embassy in Beijing has also decided to call off Republic Day celebrations and related events that were scheduled to be held on January 26. Notably, the two hotlines are set to address all queries related from Indians in the province of Hubei are being closely monitored and the embassy is in touch with the relevant Chinese authorities in Wuhan and Beijing.

Further, the Indian embassy in China has issued an advisory to travellers from the country who are visiting India, clearly indicating that the authorities are keeping a close track of the coronavirus outbreak. Some basic recommendations related to health and hygiene are shared in the advisory.

Travellers are urged to avoid travel in case they feel sick and to seek medical attention and inform the airport health authorities immediately in case of any signs of illness. Both Indian and Chinese authorities are coordinating with each other to provide prompt support and food supply to people.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation in India had on 21st January directed all logistics support as well as arrangements to be made immediately ready for screening passengers arriving in India from Hong Kong and China at the following airports, namely: Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Cochin, besides three other airports – Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata.