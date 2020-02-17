Coronavirus outbreak: Big relief for Kerala! Second patient recovers from infection

Passengers landing in India from countries like Thailand, China, Singapore and Hongkong are being screened aggressively.

After two-three days, the second victim of Coronavirus in Kerala gets the clean chit as the test results came out negative twice. As a result, the patient was discharged from the hospital. The student has become the second person in India who is recovered from the infection, PTI reported citing state’s health authority. It also said that the third patient who was Kasaragod, who has been tested positive for the novel Coronavirus will be quarantined for ten days. The state has kept around 2,000 people under observation including the three positive cases reported.

Last week, the student from Alappuzha was relieved as his two consecutive samples sent for testing came back negative. The state has been sending out test samples to National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune. Both of these students discharged had come from Wuhan, the epicentre of Coronavirus in China. The country’s first Coronavirus case, on the other hand, is still waiting on the test results to come back from Pune NIV. According to the health ministry, once the lastest result comes out to be negative, the patient will be discharged.

Meanwhile, of the total people under surveillance in Kerala, 16 patients were kept in hospital’s isolated wards while remaining 2,100 people were quarantined at home, KK Shailaja, Health Minister of Kerala had said in a statement yesterday. Even in Delhi, around 5,700 passengers were approached till February 13 for possible traces of Coronavirus. Out these people, about 4,700 people have been advised to stay at home, while, 17 people showing symptoms had been hospitalised, PTI had reported. Passengers landing in India from countries like Thailand, China, Singapore and Hongkong are being screened aggressively for any possible exposure to this fatal disease. The screenings are currently being done at 21 airports in India.