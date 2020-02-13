Coronavirus outbreak: All you need to know about nCoV

A man wearing a face mask rides a bicycle, as the country is hit by an outbreak of the novel coronavirus, in Beijing, China February 12, 2020. (Reuters)

Coronavirus outbreak: Ever since the spread of the novel Coronavirus began from Wuhan in the Hubei province of China, the deadly virus has created havoc all across the world. With the death toll in China rising up to 1,113 with 97 new fatalities on Wednesday, cases of the novel virus spreading to countries like Germany and Japan have been reported too. In a view to create awareness across the world over the life-taking coronavirus, the World Health Organisation created a list of well-explained and detailed Questions and Answers (Q&A) on their official website.

The Questions and Answers (Q&A) list provides detailed answers to the most frequent questions asked about the novel coronavirus (nCoV). The answers given have been simplified for the understanding of the common man. Answers to over 20 questions like ‘What is coronavirus?’, ‘Can humans become infected with the 2019-nCoV from an animal source?’, ‘What can I do to protect myself?’, ‘How does the virus spread?’ and more have been provided for citizens across the globe.

Most people in China and outside are still at sea as to how they can protect themselves from catching the novel coronavirus (nCoV), which spreads usually through human contact like sneezing, coughing, etc. To prevent oneself from catching the deadly virus, the World Health Organisation (WHO) suggested various ways like regular handwash, maintaining social hygiene, etc.

A few questions that have been answered by the World Health Organisation (WHO) are given below:

All you want to know about ‘novel’ coronavirus

A novel coronavirus (nCoV) is a new strain of coronavirus which was not previously identified in humans. The ‘novel’ coronavirus, now identified as 2019-nCoV, was first detected when its outbreak was reported in Wuhan in the Hubei province of China in December 2019.

What can I do to protect myself?

*Wash your hands regularly

*Start practising respiratory hygiene

*You should maintain social distance

*Do not touch your eyes, nose and mouth when sick

*In case you are suffering from fever or cough and have difficulty in breathing, seek medical care fast

*Do not consume raw or undercooked animal products

How does the virus spread?

The novel coronavirus (nCoV) spreads mainly when you come in contact with an infected person especially when the latter coughs or sneezes. The virus can also be spread through droplets of saliva or nasal discharge. It is important for you to practise good respiratory hygiene. For example, you should use a tissue while sneezing or coughing and discard the tissue immediately into a covered dustbin. It is also very important that you wash your hands regularly with an alcohol-based handsoap and water.

Are there any specific medicines to treat or prevent 2019-nCoV?

Till now, no specific medicines have been recommended to prevent or treat the novel coronavirus (nCoV). However, the ones infected with 2019-nCoV should get themselves appropriate care and medical help to treat the symptoms, and those who are severely ill should receive optimized supportive care. Investigations are currently being made on certain treatments that will be tested through clinical trials. The World Health Organisation (WHO) is aiding in coordinating efforts to develop medicines for treating nCoV with a range of partners.