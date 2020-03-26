Coronavirus Outbreak: All shops selling essential products will remain open 24 hrs, says Delhi LG

Panic-stricken people have started hoarding essential products in their homes.(PTI)

Assuaging the concerns of people regarding the essential supplies amidst the nationwide lockdown, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal has said that shops selling essential products will remain open throughout the day. The statement of Baijal came after panic-stricken people started hoarding essential products in their homes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the nation wide lockdown for 21 days on Tuesday.

Addressing a joint press conference with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Baijal said officials have been directed to ensure that shops selling all the necessary products remain open round the clock. Chief Minister Kejriwal also pitched in and said that all the SDMs and ACPs in different areas of the city have been instructed to ensure smooth supply of essential commodities.

Kejriwal also informed that one new positive case of Coronavirus has been detected in Delhi taking the total number of cases in Delhi to 36. Giving a break-down of the number of cases, Kejriwal said that out of the 36 cases, 26 people have had a recent travel history to foreign countries. Cautioning people against showing lax attitude towards the spread of the virus, Kejriwal said that the situation is under control but more caution is required in the coming days.

Kejriwal also ruled out the closure of the Mohalla clinics after one doctor at one of the Mohalla clinic centres was diagnosed positive with Coronavirus. Highlighting the essential role of the Mohalla clinics, the CM said that centres will not be closed more precautions will be taken by the authorities. TO the danger of the health officials and paramedic staff contracting the deadly virus, Kejriwal assured that the government will keep conducting tests on the health workers and paramedical staff. Total number of cases in the country has raised up to 649 with 13 people so far succumbing to the virus.