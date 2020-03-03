Coronavirus outbreak: Air India, Hyatt Regency asks people to follow protocols; self-quarantine themselves

There is one positive case each in Delhi, Telangana and Rajasthan.

Coronavirus: In a recent outbreak of Coronavirus cases in Delhi, the government has confirmed that an individual tested positive for COVID-19 had dined at La Piazza restaurant in Hyatt Regency, ANI said in a tweet. As a result, all the staff present at the hotel on February 28, 2020, has been asked to stay home and go for self-quarantine for 14 days. The restaurant is also checking the temperature of all the contractors and workers upon their entrance and exit from the building.

Air India, on the other hand, too asked all the passengers who travelled with the infected person on February 25 to follow all the protocols suggested by the Health Ministry. This has been issued for all passengers who flew on AI154 Vienna-Delhi that day. Air India’s crew has also been asked for home-quarantine for 14 days. Meanwhile, the Health Ministry has also detected six cases in Agra via sample testing who have shown symptoms of the novel Coronavirus and had asked them to stay in isolation. These people have also come in contact with the infected person and include his family members as well. They are currently admitted in Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital, PTI reported. Their samples have been sent to Pune’s National Institute of Virology.

Moreover, in Noida, a private school has announced that it is postponing final exams and having it’s premised fumigated. This comes after a student’s father has been tested positive for coronavirus, PTI said in a report.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has tweeted assuring Indians that there is no need to panic and has asked people to follow measures to prevent COVID-19. The tweet came after three cases have been confirmed in India within two days. There is one positive case each in Delhi, Telangana and Rajasthan. The government has also put some restrictions on exports of 26 pharma ingredients and medicines.