Coronavirus outbreak: After dip of two days, Covid cases, deaths rise again

Mysuru, Solapur, Gurugram, Ernakulam, Alappuzha, Kozhikode and Bengaluru were among districts that had seen a speedy rise in cases and this was a cause of concern and would need more containment effort, Agarwal said.

After a dip in positive cases for two days, the daily positive cases and deaths rose in the country on Wednesday with 3,82,315 fresh cases and a record 3,780 deaths. Lav Agarwal, joint secretary, ministry of health and family welfare (MoHFW), said on Wednesday, that there was a 2.4% day-on-day growth rate in positive cases.

The infection has spread in the country with 24 states reporting a positivity rate of more than 15% and ten of these states had positivity rate of more than 25%. Goa had the highest positivity rate in the country at 48% followed by Haryana (37%), West Bengal (33%), Delhi (32%) and Puducherry (30%).

Mysuru, Solapur, Gurugram, Ernakulam, Alappuzha, Kozhikode and Bengaluru were among districts that had seen a speedy rise in cases and this was a cause of concern and would need more containment effort, Agarwal said.

The MoHFW data showed some decline in daily cases in Maharashtra, Chhatissgarh, Delhi, UP, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Jharkhand, Lakshadweep, Andaman & Nicobar, Ladakh and Diu & Daman. Eleven districts of Maharashtra and eight districts of Madhya Pradesh were reporting a decline in cases.

The country has 34.13 lakh active cases on Monday with 2.18 lakh deaths so far and a case fatality rate of 1.10%. The country had administered 16.05 vaccine doses till Wednesday with 13.01 first doses and 3.04 lakh getting second doses. A total of 6.71 lakh people in the 18 to 45 years age group received their first dose on the day.