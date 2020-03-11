Coronavirus outbreak: After closing schools, Ladakh UT shuts all collages, university till March 31

Published: March 11, 2020 3:53:45 PM

"In view of the prevailing circumstances and as a precautionary measure for containment of COVID-19, all the colleges and the university of Ladakh shall remain closed till March 31," Commissioner-Secretary Higher Education, UT Ladakh, Rigzian Sampheal said in an order.

Coronavirus outbreak, Ladakh administration, COVID-19, schools closed in ladakh, Leh airport, latest news on Coronavirus outbreakA 76-year-old man, Mohmmad Ali, who recently returned to the UT from Iran and died at SNM hospital in Leh has tested negative for COVID-19, Sanpheal said. (Representational image: PTI)

The Ladakh administration has closed all colleges and the university in the union territory from Wednesday until March 31 as a precautionary measure in consideration of the coronavirus outbreak. “In view of the prevailing circumstances and as a precautionary measure for containment of COVID-19, all the colleges and the university of Ladakh shall remain closed till March 31,” Commissioner-Secretary Higher Education, UT Ladakh, Rigzian Sampheal said in an order.

Schools in the entire union territory of Ladakh were shut by the administration last week. A 76-year-old man, Mohmmad Ali, who recently returned to the UT from Iran and died at SNM hospital in Leh has tested negative for COVID-19, Sanpheal said.

He said 27 samples have been sent for testing out of which results for 11 have been received and two have tested positive. The UT’s Chushot Gongma area, with people who had returned after a pilgrimage in Iran, has been cordoned off under the containment policy to control the pandemic and all essential supplies are being provided to the villagers by the administration, he said.

As many as 18,000 people have been screened at the Leh airport till date, he added.

