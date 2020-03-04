Coronavirus outbreak: 45 of infected Hyderabad techie’s contacts being tested for COVID-19

An employee from a disinfection service company sanitizes a KTX train at Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea. (Courtesy: Reuters photo)

Coronavirus in Hyderabad: Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra has said that at least 88 people who came in contact with the Hyderabad techie, who tested positive for coronavirus after returning from Dubai, have been identified, out of which 45 are being tested for COVID-19, ANI reported. The minister added that others, apart from the 45 people, will also be tested. So far, no one has tested positive for COVID-19 virus, he confirmed.

Regarding reports that a Hyderabad person and his family have tested positive, Rajendra said the reports are not true and no such case has been confirmed. The Telangana Health Minister had reviewed preparations in a cabinet sub-committee meeting on Tuesday.

The minister added that 24-year-old software engineer who tested positive had worked with people from Hong Kong in Dubai last month, where he is suspected to have contracted the coronavirus.

The state health ministry officials informed that the condition of the software engineer has improved and he was stable, and now efforts were on to track the people who had come in contact with him — like the air passengers on his flight from Dubai to Bengaluru, and bus passengers on his trip from Bengaluru to Hyderabad. The affected techie has been kept in isolation at the Gandhi government hospital in Hyderabad, PTI reported.

He had gone to Dubai on February 16 and had come in contact with colleagues from Hong Kong, where is feared to have contracted the COVID-19 virus. From Dubai, he took a flight to Bengaluru, and remained in the city for two days before travelling to Hyderabad on a bus.

Karnataka government identified 23 people who travelled with him, and the 92 flats in the apartment where he lives. Tests and precautionary measures were being taken regarding all these people. The firm where he works has been informed, reported PTI, and they are said to have asked all employees to work from home.