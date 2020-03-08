Coronavirus Outbreak: 3 positive cases in Delhi, came in contact with 337 people, says Kejriwal

Delhi has three positive cases along with a suspected case of the coronavirus, CM Kejriwal said.

Three positive cases of Coronavirus and one suspected case of the virus have been traced in the national capital, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said. Delhi has three positive cases along with a suspected case of the coronavirus, CM Kejriwal was quoted as saying by ANI. What has sent the shock waves among the residents of Delhi is the whopping number of 337 people who are believed to have come in contact with the three infected patients.

The first patient came in contact with 105 people, the second patient with 168 people and the third patient has come in contact with 64 people, said Kejriwal. He further said that all 337 people who have come in contact have been quarantined. He further informed that the samples of all the suspected people have been collected.

Kejriwal also made an appeal to Delhites to report about people who may have returned from abroad in their neighbourhood in the last 14 days. Most of the cases that have been traced have a travel history to the worst affected countries.

Informing about the preparedness of the capital to deal with the outbreak, Kejriwal said that more than 25 hospitals have been provided with the facility of the quarantine with 168 beds each. He further said that the government is fully prepared to deal with the emerging situation and there is no need to panic.

The virus that first originated in the Hubei province of China has taken the lives of more than 3500 people across the globe. A total of 1.03 lakh people have come in the grip of the virus. More than 35 positive cases have been reported in India alone. India had already evacuated its nationals stranded in the Hubei province of China in January. The government has also planned to evacuate its nationals from Iran which is also one of the worst affected countries in the world.