Coronavirus: Only Germany has conducted more COVID-19 tests Germany than India at 1000-mark in death toll

As many as 18 countries have witnessed more than 1,000 coronavirus deaths.

Coronavirus pandemic: Only Germany has conducted more tests than India! Among the countries which have crossed the 1,000-mark in death tolls, Germany is the only one which had conducted more tests than India by the time it reached the mark, according to a report in IE. Moreover, at the 1,000-mark, India had the lowest positivity rate, which means the ratio of positive cases to the total number of tests conducted was the lowest among all countries, the report added. The report was based on an IE analysis of data on the Our World in Data dashboard, which is maintained by the Oxford University and Global Change Data Lab.

The report stated that as many as 18 countries, including the US, Germany, India, Ireland, Switzerland, Canada, Italy, the UK, France, Belgium, Sweden, Turkey, Iran, Switzerland, Mexico, China, Spain and Brazil, have witnessed over 1,000 COVID-19 deaths. Among these, Germany, India and the US were the three countries which had conducted the maximum number of tests when the death toll reached 1,000. Moreover, the testing data for China, Brazil and Spain was not available, the report stated.

The report further stated that at the 1,000-mark of death toll, the percentage of Germany’s cases dying was the least, with their mortality rate standing at 1.3%. This was followed by the US, Turkey and China, which had the mortality rate of 1.5%, 2.1% and 2..4% respectively when their deaths reached the 1,000-mark. India’s mortality rate currently stands at around 3%.

Apart from that, the report said, only nine countries have surpassed 7,50,000 tests, a feat which India achieved on Wednesday. When the countries conducted 7,50,000 tests, at the point, only Germany and Russia had reported a lesser number of deaths, and moreover, only Russia had fewer number of positive cases than India. Spain, Turkey, Canada, Italy, the US and the UK all had significantly higher numbers of cases and deaths on the days they completed 7,50,000 tests in their respective territories, the report revealed.

However, the report stated, if India’s current caseload is compared to the other countries, when the countries hit the 32,000 cases-mark, six countries had a fewer number of deaths compared to India, while nine had higher. Three countries had conducted higher numbers of tests at that point, while the data for Spain, China, Iran and Brazil was not available, the report said.