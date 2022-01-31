Coronavirus Omicron January 31st Live News: India records third wave’s deadliest day, 959 people succumb to Covid in last 24 hours

Live

Omicron Cases in India Live: Covid-19 Booster Vaccine Registration Live Updates, Coronavirus Lockdown, Night Curfew Guidelines, Restrictions Latest Update, Covid-19 Third Wave in India Live Updates: The morning bulletin shows that India detected 2,09,918 new Covid infections today

January 31st Omicron Variant Cases and Deaths in India Live, Covid-19 Booster Vaccine Registration Latest Update: The month of January is ending on a worst-possible not today as India saw nearly thousand Covid deaths today. The health ministry data is in and it shows the disturbing reality of the ‘mild’ Omicron variant. This is the first time in the current third wave that the country has posted such high numbers of coronavirus fatalities. During the weekend, the Covid deaths hovered around 600. At a time when the government is hailing the vaccination record, this data is a grim reminder of the unpredictable virus. The official records show that 75 per cent Indians have received both doses of Covid19 vaccine. Some health experts have also said that the vaccine protection may have played a crucial role in the lesser number of Covid-related hospitalizations and deaths.

Live Updates Coronavirus India Live News: Covid-19 Omicron Cases in India Live Count, Coronavirus Lockdown, Night Curfew Guidelines and Restrictions Live Updates, Omicron Live News January 31st latest News 9:37 (IST) 31 Jan 2022 Omicron Coronavirus Live Tracker: Cyprus Orthodox archbishop suspends 12 unvaccinated priests The head of Cyprus' Orthodox Christian Church said on Sunday that he will suspend a dozen priests from his diocese because they refused to heed his call to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Archbishop Chrystostomos II told state broadcaster CyBC that most of the priests are also theologians who have swayed some of the faithful not to get vaccinated. The archbishop called the insubordination ‘unheard of’ and warned that the suspensions could be extended to six months or lead to the priests being defrocked. He suggested that some of the unvaccinated priests may be emboldened to defy him because of his frail health. – AP 9:30 (IST) 31 Jan 2022 Omicron Coronavirus Live Tracker: India sees massive jump in Covid deaths The govt data released today may have shown a decline in daily Covid cases to 2,09, 918, it is the number of Covid deaths that is a sign of worry. For this first time in the third wave, India registered highest-ever number of corona fatalities so far. The morning bulletin says that 959 Indians died due to Covid in the last 24 hours.