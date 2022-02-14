Coronavirus Omicron India Feb 14 Live News: Third wave wanes in India as daily Covid cases drop to 34,113 today

Live

Covid-19 Cases in India, Coronavirus Statistics India Live Updates:

Coronavirus Cases in India Today, Coronavirus Statistics in India Live News: The week has started on a positive note in terms of Covid numbers as the latest coronavirus tally updated by the Union Health Ministry shows all indicators are either in green or inching towards that. The morning bulletin released by the government on Monday showed that India registered 34, 113 new Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours. This was a significantly lower than the Sunday figures. Another sign of relief was a consistent drop in the Covid fatalities. On Monday, the country witnessed 346 corona deaths.

The third wave of the Covid-19 infections, driven by the highly transmissible Omicron variant that began in India sometime in mid-December last year, has seen a significant decline in weekly Covid deaths. After the peak of the nearly 3.5 lakh daily Covid cases in the period of January 20-26, the daily cases have come down to 30K. However, a close analysis of the testing pattern is also required to see if the cases have dropped due to less testing or there has been a general decline in the spread of the virus.

Here are the latest Covid-related news from India and around the globe: