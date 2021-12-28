Coronavirus Omicron Live Updates: Will ‘mini lockdown’ return in Delhi? Kejriwal to chair key meet today

IIndia on Tuesday witnessed yet another uptick in the fresh Omicron cases today. The health ministry’s official tally says that there are 653 confirmed cases of Omicron variant across India. Overall Covid numbers were slightly lower today. The official data says that 6,358 new cases of Covid-19 were detected across India in the span of last 24 hours. The Covid fatalities are nearing the 300-mark with 293 people succumbing to the coronavirus-related complications as of Tuesday morning.
While several states have imposed night curfews in wake of the Omicron surge, all eyes will be on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s high-level meeting today. Reports suggest that the Chief Minister is likely to take a call on whether the Graded Response Action Plan or GRAP should come into force or not. In case the AAP government decides to impose GRAP, it would mean closure of schools, malls and markets working on odd-even basis.
Here are latest Omicron news and other coronavirus updates from India and across the world:
Thane has added 211 new cases of coronavirus, taking the infection count in the Maharashtra district to 5,72,439, while three more fatalities raised the death toll to 11,610, an official said on Tuesday. These new cases and deaths were reported on Monday, he said, adding that the COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane stood at 2.03 per cent. In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,39,193, while the death toll has reached 3,314, another official said. PTI
Australia's Victoria and Queensland states reported record levels of new daily coronavirus infections on Tuesday as pressure on testing centers prompted calls for wider use of rapid antigen tests. Queensland state reported 1,158 cases, the first time the state has seen more than 1,000 cases in a day, but hospitalisations remained low. The state has more than 4,000 active cases of which 257 are reported to be the omicron variant. State Health Minister Yvette D'Ath announced Tuesday that travelers from out of state no longer will have to have a PCR test five days after arrival. D'Ath said of the tens of thousands who had crossed the state's borders recently, only 0.6 percent had tested positive on day five. – AP
Two more persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, pushing the tally in the union territory to 7,716, a health department official said on Tuesday. Of the two new cases, one was detected during testing at the airport while another was during contact tracing, he said. Three more persons recovered from COVID-19, taking the total number of recovered persons to 7,579 people, the official said. The COVID-19 death toll in the archipelago remained at 129 as no fresh fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, he said. The union territory now has eight active COVID-19 cases and all the patients are in the South Andaman district. The other two districts – North and Middle Andaman and Nicobar – are coronavirus free, the official said. The archipelago had also reported two new COVID-19 cases on Monday. – PTI
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will discuss the existing COVID-19 situation with top officials at a high-level meeting on Tuesday during which a decision is also likely to be taken on implementing the Graded Response Action Plan in Delhi, officials sources said. The chief minister will chair the meeting at 12 noon. It will discuss the rising number of COVID-19 cases and threat posed by its new variant Omicron. Besides, the meeting may decide on sounding the 'Yellow' alert and restrictions according to the GRAP, according to the sources. The 'yellow' alert is sounded when Covid positivity rate stays over 0.5 per cent on two consecutive days. It involves restrictions like night curfew, closure of schools and colleges, alternate day opening of shops of non-essential items and halved seating capacity in Metro trains and public transport buses among others. – PTI