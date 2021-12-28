Coronavirus Omicron Live Updates: Will ‘mini lockdown’ return in Delhi? Kejriwal to chair key meet today

Live

Covid-19 India Live News, New Omicron Variant Cases in India, Coronavirus Vaccine Statistics and Registration Latest Update Live, December 28 Covid Live News: The Covid deaths across India have risen to nearly 300-mark once again.

IIndia on Tuesday witnessed yet another uptick in the fresh Omicron cases today. The health ministry’s official tally says that there are 653 confirmed cases of Omicron variant across India. Overall Covid numbers were slightly lower today. The official data says that 6,358 new cases of Covid-19 were detected across India in the span of last 24 hours. The Covid fatalities are nearing the 300-mark with 293 people succumbing to the coronavirus-related complications as of Tuesday morning.

While several states have imposed night curfews in wake of the Omicron surge, all eyes will be on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s high-level meeting today. Reports suggest that the Chief Minister is likely to take a call on whether the Graded Response Action Plan or GRAP should come into force or not. In case the AAP government decides to impose GRAP, it would mean closure of schools, malls and markets working on odd-even basis.

