Coronavirus Live News: India detects 10,273 new Covid cases today

Coronavirus India Live News: New Omicron Variant Symptoms and Cases in India, Coronavirus Vaccine Registration Latest Update, Covid-19 India Latest News Live: India continues to see a new decline in daily Covid19 cases with each passing day. Today’s health bulletin shows that the country officially registered 10,273 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours. The number of deaths have also come down significantly. Sunday’s Covid update shows that there were 243 corona fatalities in the span of 1 day. Today also marks the 21st consecutive day of less than 1 lakh coronavirus cases in the country. Another good sign is the drop in number of active cases. The government data shows that there are now 1,11,472 active Covid19 cases in the country.
Omicron Coronavirus India Live News, February 27: New Omicron Virus Cases in India Latest Updates, Coronavirus Vaccination Statistics and Registration Live News, Covid-19 Cases and Deaths India Live Count
The pandemic may have disrupted Carnival plans in Rio de Janeiro for a second straight year, but revellers who have flocked to the Brazilian city for sun, sea and samba still found ways to party. Thousands defied an official ban on street parties on Saturday by dancing, singing and mingling to the rhythm of Samba, sometimes as police looked on. AP
With the addition of 40 new cases of coronavirus, the infection count in Maharashtra's Thane district has gone up to 7,08,237, an official said on Sunday. – PTI