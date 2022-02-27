Coronavirus Live News: India detects 10,273 new Covid cases today

Live

Coronavirus India Live News: New Omicron Variant Symptoms and Cases in India, Coronavirus Vaccine Registration Latest Update, Covid-19 India Latest News Live: India continues to see a new decline in daily Covid19 cases with each passing day. Today’s health bulletin shows that the country officially registered 10,273 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours. The number of deaths have also come down significantly. Sunday’s Covid update shows that there were 243 corona fatalities in the span of 1 day. Today also marks the 21st consecutive day of less than 1 lakh coronavirus cases in the country. Another good sign is the drop in number of active cases. The government data shows that there are now 1,11,472 active Covid19 cases in the country.