Coronavirus Omicron Feb 24 Live Updates: Declining number of Covid-19 cases may not be real as testing reduced substantially across countries, says WHO

Live

Coronavirus Omicron Cases and Deaths Live, Covid-19 Vaccine Registration in India Latest Update, Omicron Ba 2 latest news, Coronavirus Live Updates: The world has seen a reduction of almost 20 per cent in new Covid cases as compared to last week, WHO epidemiologist Dr Maria Van Kerkhove said.

Omicron Coronavirus Live News, Covid-19 Cases and Deaths in India Recent Updates, Covid Restrictions Feb 24 Latest Updates: WHO epidemiologist Dr Maria Van Kerkhove has said that the decline in the number of Covid cases may not be real as the amount of testing has reduced significantly across countries. The world has seen a reduction of almost 20 per cent in new Covid cases as compared to last week, Kerkhove noted. She suggested that for countries to abandon their testing practices is not a smart move.

Kerkhove was speaking at a live question and answer session where she noted that. She further added that tracking and monitoring the virus is really important as it will continue to change and new variants will definitely emerge.

Financial Express brings you the latest and verified Covid updates from India and around the globe. Check out here:

Live Updates Coronavirus India Live News: Covid-19 Omicron Cases in India Live Count, Coronavirus Restrictions Live Updates