Coronavirus Omicron March 3 Live Updates: Covid pandemic triggers 25% increase in prevalence of anxiety & depression worldwide, says WHO brief

Coronavirus Omicron Cases and Deaths in India Live Updates, Covid-19 Vaccine Registration Latest Update, Covid-19 Omicron Live Updates: "The information we have now about the impact of COVID-19 on the world's mental health is just the tip of the iceberg," said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General.

As per a scientific brief released by the World Health Organization on Wednesday, global prevalence of anxiety and depression in the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, increased by 25%. The brief is based on a comprehensive review of existing evidence about the Covid-19 impact on mental health. It shows that the pandemic has affected the mental health of youngsters and they are at risk of self-harming behaviour. It also says that women have been more severely impacted than men and that people with pre-existing health conditions, such as asthma, cancer and heart disease, were more likely to develop symptoms of mental disorders.

“The information we have now about the impact of COVID-19 on the world’s mental health is just the tip of the iceberg,” said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General. “This is a wake-up call to all countries to pay more attention to mental health and do a better job of supporting their populations’ mental health.”

