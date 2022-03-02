Coronavirus Omicron March 2 Live Updates: Is India ‘unlocking’ too soon? Amid declining cases, here’s what expert say on next Covid variant

Live

India is opening up its cities, schools, gyms, parks, cinemas. After a hiatus of months, life seems to be back to normal with many offices also resuming pre-Covid mandatory in-person attendance. But is it too soon? After the IIT-Kanpur study, now a BHU expert has said that authorities should wait till May before they decide to lift all the coronavirus restrictions. Prof Anil Kumar Gulati, former head of the microbiology department at Institute of Medical Sciences, BHU said that the virus is and will remain in circulation. Hence the chance of mutation are very much there. Though he doesn’t expect any rerun of the Delta variant, Prof Gulati feels that officials should wait before taking any drastic measure.

