Coronavirus Omicron Feb 9 Live Updates: States ease curbs as Covid-19 cases decline

India on Tuesday saw a significant decline in the number of daily Coronavirus cases. According to the official data, the country’s active case tally fell below 10 lakh on Tuesday. The dip in daily Covid cases has led to a relaxation of curbs in many sates. Kerala, for example, announced to ease Covid restrictions on Tuesday. The state govt reportedly asked schools and colleges to prepare to function at full capacity from February end. Even Mumbai which has seen a record number of Covid-19 cases in the past, will open by the end of this month. “Mumbai will be unlocked by the end of this month. We have made up our minds,’ Mumbai’s Mayor Kishori Pednekar were quoted as saying by ANI. The Haryana state govt also announced to reopen schools from February 10 for Classes 1 to 9. The Lakshadweep administration also decided to ease some restrictions imposed in the islands. A PTI report suggested that the administration announced that there was no need to carry a Covid test result for inter-island travel for those who had taken both vaccine doses 14 days prior to movement.

In some more good news, the third wave triggered by the Omicron variant of Covid-19 appears to have come to an end in Telangana, a senior health official was quoted as saying by PTI. Even Puducherry saw a drop in number of daily Covid cases with 186 new infections reported on Tuesday. However, the danger is not completely gone yet. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday announced that currently, Omicron variant is the dominant variant in the country. Mandaviya informed the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday that Centre has taken various measures to contain the virus. This includes strict monitoring of international air travellers and contact tracing of patients. He also noted that the current surge of COVID-19 cases in the country is showing a sustained declining trend since January 21.

Live Updates Coronavirus India Live News: Covid-19 Omicron Cases in India Live Count, Coronavirus Lockdown, Night Curfew Guidelines and Restrictions Live Updates 9:29 (IST) 9 Feb 2022 Coronavirus Omicron Live Tracker: At 71,365, India reports marginal increase in daily cases; over 1,000 Covid deaths for second day running India reports 71,365 new coronavirus cases, and 1,217 deaths in the last 24 hours, says official health bulletin 9:06 (IST) 9 Feb 2022 Coronavirus Live Tracker: US Air Force approves 9 religious exemptions for COVID vaccine The Air Force became the second military service to approve religious exemptions to the mandatory COVID-19 vaccine, granting requests from nine airmen to avoid the shots, officials said Tuesday. The nine approved so far represent just a tiny fraction of the more than 6,400 requested by Air Force troops, and they come as other service members are challenging the lack of religious exemptions in court cases. The Marine Corps is the only other military service to grant any religious accommodations, allowing three so far. The Army and Navy have not approved any. The services have come under criticism for their failure to grant religious exemptions, with members of Congress, the military and the public questioning if the review processes have been fair. All together, the services have received more than 14,000 requests for religious exemptions.- AP