Covid-19 Omicron Feb 8 Live Updates: Will there finally be a vaccine against Omicron variant of Coronavirus?

Coronavirus India Feb 8 Live Updates, Covid-19 Latest Updates, Omicron in India Live News: The World Health Organisation’s technical lead on Covid-19, Maria van Kerkhove, had reportedly stated that Omicron will not be the last variant of Covid-19 and the world might see the origin of more variants in future. This makes it imperative for governments across the world to keep examining and analysing more vaccines.

The Serum Institute of India might soon come up with a vaccine against Omicron variant of Coronavirus. Official sources have confirmed that the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has approved SII’s proposal to manufacture a vaccine against omicron variant for examination, test and analysis, as per a PTI report.

In a scneario like this, DGCI’s possible approval for testing of vaccine against Omicron is definitely a welcome step. Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya had earlier announced that the DGCI had approved emergency use permission to single-dose Sputnik Light Covid vaccine in the country. Sputnik Light is the ninth vaccine to be granted restricted-use approval by the Drugs Controller General of India for adults in India. “This will further strengthen the nation’s collective fight against the pandemic,” Mandaviya had tweeted.

Live Updates Coronavirus India Live News: Covid-19 Omicron Cases in India Live Count, Coronavirus Lockdown, Night Curfew Guidelines and Restrictions Live Updates 8:59 (IST) 8 Feb 2022 Coronavirus Omicron Live Tracker: Maharashtra’s Thane sees over 200 Thane has recorded 217 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours, a PTI report says. With these new numbers, Thane's overall Covid tally has gone up to 7,05,970. The latest data says that 3 Covid deaths were officially registered on Tuesday.