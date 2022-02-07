Coronavirus Omicron February 7 Live News: At 83,876, India sees less than 1 lakh cases after a month

Omicron Coronavirus India Live News, February 7 Live News: New Omicron Virus Cases in India Latest Updates, Coronavirus Vaccination Statistics and Registration Live News, Covid-19 Cases and Deaths India Live Count, School Reopening Live: Has the Omicron-led third wave peaked in India? It maybe too early to say that but the latest Covid tally shows a significant drop in daily coronavirus cases. The health ministry’s bulletin on February 7 shows that India detected 83, 636 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours. The fatality tally also showed a decline. The official data shows that 895 Indians died due to coronavirus-related complication on Monday. The active cases have further reduced to 11,08,938 with a decline of 1 lakh cases in the span of 1 day, the government record shows.
Here are latest, verified Covid updates from India, across the world:
The mayor of Canada's capital declared a state of emergency Sunday and a former U.S. ambassador to Canada said groups in the U.S. must stop interfering in the domestic affairs of America's neighbor as protesters opposed to COVID-19 restrictions continued to paralyze Ottawa's downtown. Mayor Jim Watson said the declaration highlights the need for support from other jurisdictions and levels of government. It gives the city some additional powers around procurement and how it delivers services, which could help purchase equipment required by frontline workers and first responders. Thousands of protesters descended in Ottawa again on the weekend, joining a hundred who remained since last weekend. Residents of Ottawa are furious at the nonstop blaring of horns, traffic disruption and harassment and fear no end is in sight after the police chief called it a ‘siege’ that he could not manage. – AP
From Delhi to Gujarat, schools are welcoming students for the physical classes. For Central govt staff, the full attendance resumes from today. These measures show the the third wave of the coronavirus has ebbed now with weekly cases showing a downward trend.