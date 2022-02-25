Coronavirus Omicron February 25 Live Updates: India records 13,166 new infections, 302 deaths in last 24 hours

Live

Coronavirus Omicron Cases and Deaths in India Live, Covid-19 Omicron Latest Updates, Covid-19 curbs Latest News: The Delhi Disaster Management Authority will be conducting a meeting today under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and discuss the lifting of remaining Covid-19 restrictions in the state.

Omicron Coronavirus Live News, Coronavirus Statistics and Vaccine Registration Latest Updates, Covid-19 Cases and Deaths in India Recent Updates, Covid Restrictions Feb Live Updates: India reported 13,166 fresh Covid-19 cases, 26,988 recoveries, and 302 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the official data shared by the Union Ministry of Health on Friday. The daily infections have remained less than one lakh for 19 consecutive days. The Ministry has informed that the active cases comprise 0.31 per cent of the total infections, while the national recovery rate has further improved to 98.49 per cent.

The national capital might soon see new relaxation in Covid-19 induced curbs. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority(DDMA) will be conducting a meeting today under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and discuss the lifting of remaining Covid-19 restrictions in the state.

“Except for gatherings related to political, social, cultural and such other activities, the remaining restrictions are expected to be lifted as the Covid situation has improved significantly,” a senior Delhi government official was quoted as saying by PTI.

The DDMA had allowed several relaxations earlier this month including opening of schools and colleges and extended imposition of night curfew from 11 pm instead of 10 pm. With the number of daily Covid cases declining sharply, demands to relax Covid curbs firther have been raised from several quarters, including the traders and political parties.

Live Updates Coronavirus India Live News: Covid-19 Omicron Cases in India Live Count, Coronavirus Guidelines and Restrictions Live Updates 09:54 (IST) 25 Feb 2022 Covid-19 Live Tracker: India’s Vaccination Coverage exceeds 176.86 Cr #unite2fightcorona#largestvaccinedrive



➡️ India’s Cumulative



➡️ More than 32.04 Lakh doses administered in the last 24 hours.



➡️ More than 1.97 Cr Precaution Doses administered so far.pic.twitter.com/sxNSAbQpT6

09:37 (IST) 25 Feb 2022 Covid-19 Live Tracker: No fresh COVID-19 case in Andamans The COVID-19 tally of Andaman and Nicobar Islands remained unchanged at 10,015 as no fresh case was reported, a health bulletin said. The Union territory now has 18 active cases, while 9,868 people have recovered from the disease so far, including six in the last 24 hours. The coronavirus death toll remained unchanged at 129 as no fresh fatality was recorded. (PTi) 09:12 (IST) 25 Feb 2022 Covid-19 Live Tracker: Thane district reports 57 news COVID-19 cases; death toll rises by three With the addition of 57 coronavirus positive cases, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra increased to 7,08,138, an official said on Friday. These new cases were reported on Thursday. As the virus claimed the lives of three persons, the death toll in the district stood at 11,872. The mortality rate is 1.67 per cent, he said. In neighbouring Palghar district, the caseload has gone up to 1,63,340, while the death toll is 3,391, another official said. (PTI) 08:49 (IST) 25 Feb 2022 Covid-19 Live Tracker: CDC to significantly ease pandemic mask guidelines Friday The Biden administration will significantly loosen federal mask-wearing guidelines to protect against COVID-19 transmission on Friday, according to two people familiar with the matter, meaning most Americans will no longer be advised to wear masks in indoor public settings. (AP)