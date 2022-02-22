Coronavirus Omicron Feb 22 Live Updates: India records consistent decline in number of daily new Covid cases, What lies ahead?

Live

The Health Ministry had earlier stated that additional need for vaccination and inclusion of population for vaccination is being constantly examined by the states and Centre.

Omicron Coronavirus India Live News, Coronavirus Vaccination Statistics and Registration Latest Updates, Covid-19 Cases and Deaths in India Recent Updates, Covid Restrictions Feb 22 Latest Updates:

As the states have begun to ease Covid restrictions and schools have begun to resume offline classes, it is safe to assume that the country is slowly returning back to normalcy. Given the consistent decline in Coronavirus infections, regular international flights are also likely to resume from March 15, government sources reportedly said on Monday. A decision on resuming scheduled international flights has almost been arrived at by the Civil Aviation Ministry following consultation with the Health Ministry, as per PTI. However, no official announcement has been made by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation so far.

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has also granted final approval to Biological E’s Covid-19 vaccine, Corbevax, for children between the age group of 12-18. Corbevax vaccine is India’s first indigenously developed Receptor Binding Domain (RBD) Protein sub-unit vaccine against covid-19. The Health Ministry had earlier stated that additional need for vaccination and inclusion of population for vaccination is being constantly examined by the states and Centre.

“The @CDSCO_INDIA_INF has granted emergency use authorisation to COVID-19 vaccine #CORBEVAX for 12-18 year age group. It is India’s 1st indigenously developed Receptor Binding Domain Protein sub-unit vaccine against COVID-19.This will further strengthen our fight against COVID19,” Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya posted on twitter.

