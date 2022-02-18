Coronavirus Omicron Feb 18 Live Updates: India records 25,920 new Covid-19 cases, 492 deaths

Live

Omicron Coronavirus India Live News, Coronavirus Vaccination Statistics and Registration Latest Updates, Covid-19 Cases and Deaths in India Recent Updates, Covid Restrictions Feb 18 Latest Updates: India on Friday morning reported 25,920 new cases of Coronavirus infections and 492 related deaths in last 24 hours, as per the official data shared by the Union Ministry of Health. The daily new infections were recorded less than one lakh for 12 consecutive days. The ministry has revealed that the active cases further declined to 2,92,092 comprising 0.68 per cent of the total infections, while the national recovery rate has further improved to 98.12 per cent.

With cases of Covid-19 showing a consistent decline in the country, several states have already begun the process of relaxing Covid restrictions. The Delhi University resumed its offline classes for undergraduate and postgraduate courses on Thursday afte nearly two-year-long lull. Goa on Thursday decided to reopen all educational institutions from Class 1 to 12 from February 21. Even the Karnataka government on Thursday said that a mandatory negative RT-PCR test report of passengers coming from Kerala and Goa, will no longer be needed. Gujarat Chief Minister’s Office also announced that night curfew from 12am to 5am would be enforced in only two cities of the state, Ahmedabad and Vadodara from February 18 to February 25.

Internationally speaking, the Covid-19 battle in Hong Kong is intensifying with each passing day. According to media reports, Hong Kong’s hospitals were almost at full capacity on Thursday. New cases in Hong Kong had multiplied by 60 times so far this month and the media reported that testing would become mandatory for everyone from March, as per a Reuters report.

Live Updates Coronavirus India Live News: Covid-19 Omicron Cases in India Live Count, Coronavirus Lockdown, Night Curfew Guidelines and Restrictions Live Updates 10:41 (IST) 18 Feb 2022 Covid-19 Live Tracker: Ottawa street jacuzzi becomes latest site for vaccine mandate protest In freezing temperatures and surrounded by trucks and demonstration banners, two Canadians staged a jacuzzi protest on an Ottawa street on Thursday to call for an end to COVID-19 vaccine and mask mandates. Protesters Jean-Philippe and Gabriel, who declined to give their last names, sat in a portable hot tub in central Ottawa, as police warned protesters of “imminent” action to clear them from the capital and began making arrests to end a crisis that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau warned was threatening public safety. (Reuters) 10:20 (IST) 18 Feb 2022 Covid-19 Live Tracker: Truckers in Canada hold their ground despite threats of crackdown against Covid-19 restrictions Hundreds of truckers clogging the streets of Canada's capital stood their ground and defiantly blasted their horns Thursday as police poured in, threatening to break up the nearly three-week protest against the country's COVID-19 restrictions. Busloads of police arrived near Ottawa's Parliament Hill, and workers put up extra fences around government buildings. Police also essentially began sealing off much of the downtown area to outsiders to prevent them from coming to the aid of the protesters. (AP) 9:59 (IST) 18 Feb 2022 Covid-19 Live Tracker: South Korea keeps crowd limits as omicron causes 25-fold spike South Korea will extend restaurant dining hours but maintain a six-person limit on private social gatherings as it wrestles with a massive coronavirus wave driven by the highly infectious omicron variant. The 109,831 new cases reported on Friday was another record and about a 25-fold increase from the levels seen in mid-January, when omicron became the country's dominant strain. The more than 516,000 infections counted in the past seven days alone raised South Korea's caseload to over 1.75 million. (AP) 9:34 (IST) 18 Feb 2022 Covid-19 Live Tracker: India logs 25,920 new Covid cases on Friday morning



Active case: 2,92,092

Daily positivity rate: 2.07%

Total recoveries: 4,19,77,238



Total vaccination: 1,74,64,99,461

Active case: 2,92,092

Daily positivity rate: 2.07%

Total recoveries: 4,19,77,238

Total vaccination: 1,74,64,99,461

— ANI (@ANI) Goa | All educational institutions from class 1 to 12 will reopen from February 21, following COVID-19 appropriate behavior: State Govt



The positivity rate stands at 22.01%

The positivity rate stands at 22.01%

— ANI (@ANI) Mizoram reported 1,119 fresh COVID cases in the last 24 hours, taking active cases to 10,592The positivity rate stands at 22.01%