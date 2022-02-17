Coronavirus Omicron Feb 17 Live Updates: Is Covid-19 finally bidding adieu in India?

Live

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Wednesday urged all the states/UTs to review, amend or end additional Covid restrictions after analysing the trend of new infections and positivity rate in their regions. India has seen a siginificant decline in the overall number of Covid cases. The same was noted by the health secretary in his written letter to the states where he noted that the country was showing a sustained declining trend since January 21. Going by this new information, is it safe to assume that teh virus is finally in its endemic stage in India?

Well, not yet. Although the Centre has directed all states and union territories to revisit the Covid situation and take appropriate action, it has also urged the people to remain vigilant and cautious. As per an ANI report, the Health Secretary in his written letter had said, “States/UTs must also continue monitoring the trajectory of cases and spread of infection on a daily basis. They may also the five-fold strategy of- Test- Track-Treat-Vaccination & adherence to Covid appropriate behavior.”

In the past few days, many states have already eased covid curbs by re-opening of educational institutions and allowing social gatheirngs. The Haryana government on Wednesday removed all existing restrictions in the state. The Uttarakhand government lifted night curfew after over one-and-a-half months and allowed various other economic activities to resume fully. Even the Himachal pradesh government is set to reopen all schools, colleges and other educational institutions from today.

On an international level, the World Health Organisation has stated that the number of new coronavirus cases globally fell by 19 per cent in the last week while the number of deaths remained stable.

