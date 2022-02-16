Coronavirus Omicron Feb 16 Live Updates: India records 11 per cent rise in daily Covid-19 cases with 30,615 new infections

Live

Coronavirus Omicron Cases and Deaths in India Live, Covid-19 Booster Shot Vaccine Registration Latest Update, Coronavirus Third Wave in India Live News, Covid-19 Omicron Latest Updates: The Health Ministry has revealed that the active cases comprise 0.87 per cent of the total infections, while the recovery rate has improved to 97.94 per cent.

Omicron Coronavirus India Live News, Coronavirus Vaccination Statistics and Registration Latest Updates, Covid-19 Cases and Deaths in India Recent Updates, Covid Restrictions Feb 16 Latest Updates:

India on Wednesday morning reported 30,615 new Covid-19 cases and 514 deaths, according to the official data shared by the Ministry of Health. The number of new infections recorded today was 11% higher than Tuesday’s daily Covid numbers. The country had on Tuesday morning recorded 27,409 infections. According to the official data updated at 8am today, the death toll in the country reached 5,09,872 with 514 fresh fatalities. The daily Covid-19 cases recorded were less than one lakh for ten consecutive days. The Health Ministry has revealed that the active cases comprise 0.87 per cent of the total infections, while the recovery rate has improved to 97.94 per cent.

India has recorded a total of 5,09,872 deaths so far including 1,43,451 from Maharashtra, 62,681 from Kerala, 39,691 from Karnataka, 37,946 from Tamil Nadu, 26,081 from Delhi, 23,404 from Uttar Pradesh and 21,061 from West Bengal, as per a PTI report. The Health Ministry had earlier stated that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities. “Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research,” the Ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise figures are subject to verification.

Assam on Tuesday became the first state in India to withdraw all Covid-related curbs. The state has now fully returned to normalcy. According to a PTI report, all restrictions related to night curfew, re-opening of educational institutions etc. were lifted from 6AM on Tuesday. However, basic practice of wearing masks and keeping social distance in public, will still be followed.

Financial Express brings you the latest and verified Covid updates from India and around the globe. Check out here:

Live Updates Coronavirus India Live News: Covid-19 Omicron Cases in India Live Count, Coronavirus Lockdown, Night Curfew Guidelines and Restrictions Live Updates 11:31 (IST) 16 Feb 2022 Coronavirus Live Tracker: US says it could spend $22 million a month testing unvaccinated federal employees The U.S. government said it faces “significant harm” if an a appeals court fails to reverse an injunction barring enforcement of President Joe Biden's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for government workers, and that testing unvaccinated employees could cost up to $22 million a month. White House Office of Management and Budget Deputy Director Jason Miller disclosed in an declaration cited late on Monday by the Justice Department that the government would be hurt on several fronts if it cannot enforce the vaccine requirements. (Reuters) 11:18 (IST) 16 Feb 2022 Coronavirus Live Tracker: Thane district sees 109 COVID-19 cases, 3 fatalities With the addition of 109 fresh coronavirus positive cases, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra mounted to 7,07,425, an official said on Wednesday. These new cases were reported on Tuesday, he said. As the virus claimed the life of three patients, the death toll in the district rose to 11,852. The mortality rate is 1.67 per cent, he added. In neighboring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,63,168 while the death toll is 3,390, a local official added. (PTI) 11:03 (IST) 16 Feb 2022 Coronavirus Live Tracker: S.Korea reports record 90,443 COVID cases, daily count doubles in a week South Korea on Wednesday reported a daily record of 90,443 new coronavirus cases, as numbers nearly doubled within a week amid the spread of the highly infectious Omicron variant. The record count for Tuesday marked a drastic surge from 57,177 a day before and brought total infections in the country since the pandemic began to 1,552,851. Deaths remain comparatively low, though, with 39 fatalities on Tuesday and a total of 7,202 so far, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA). (Reuters) 10:46 (IST) 16 Feb 2022 Coronavirus Live Tracker: COVID vaccination during pregnancy helps protect babies after birth, says US study Vaccinating pregnant women against the coronavirus may help prevent COVID-19 hospitalizations in infants after they are born, especially if the expecting mothers got the shots later in their pregnancy, U.S. researchers reported on Tuesday. The findings shed light on whether the benefits of vaccination during pregnancy extend to infants who would be too young to receive vaccines. (Reuters) 10:35 (IST) 16 Feb 2022 Coronavirus Live Tracker: Singapore records 19,420 new Covid cases Seven more people died from coronavirus in Singapore, which reported a record daily count of 19,420 cases. The infected included 241 people who came from abroad. Seven fatalities were recorded on Tuesday, taking the death toll from coronavirus complications to 913, according to the Ministry of Health (MOH). Till Tuesday, Singapore has recorded 497,997 COVID-19 cases. Rapid antigen tests detected 16,102 infections. (PTI) 10:19 (IST) 16 Feb 2022 Coronavirus Live Tracker: Mizoram records 1,616 fresh Covid-19 cases



The positivity rate stands at 23.56%

— ANI (@ANI) Mizoram reported 1,616 fresh COVID cases and one death in the last 24 hours, taking active cases to 11,469The positivity rate stands at 23.56% pic.twitter.com/TGhF8cbroq — ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2022 10:17 (IST) 16 Feb 2022 Coronavirus Live Tracker: Higher education institutions should develop innovative ways to combat COVID-19, says Assam Governor Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi has said that higher education institutions should develop innovative ways to combat the novel Coronavirus and its various mutations which have dealt a severe blow to both the health and wealth of humans. Addressing the second convocation of Bodoland University at Kokrajhar on Tuesday, the Governor appealed to both the teaching and student fraternity of the university to work out an interface between the regional and global ideas to develop an innovative approach to combat the pandemic. (PTI) 10:14 (IST) 16 Feb 2022 Coronavirus Live Tracker: Four new COVID-19 cases reported in Andaman & Nicobar Islands Andaman and Nicobar Islands recorded four new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally in the union territory to 9,985, a health department official said on Wednesday. Eighteen more people recovered from COVID-19, taking the total number of recoveries to 9,753, he said. The archipelago now has 103 active COVID-19 cases, the official said. (PTI)