Coronavirus Omicron Feb 11 Live Updates: India records 58,077 new Covid-19 infections, 657 deaths; Active case count declines to 6.9 lakh

Coronavirus Third Wave in India Live News, Covid-19 Omicron Latest Updates: India's active caseload declined to 6,97,802, on Friday from Thursday's 7.9 lakh.

Omicron Coronavirus India Live News, Coronavirus Vaccination Statistics and Registration Latest Updates, Covid-19 Cases and Deaths in India Recent Updates, Covid Restrictions Feb 11 Latest Updates: According to the official data provided by the Union Health Ministry, India on Friday recorded 58,077 new Covid-19 cases and 657 related deaths. India’s active caseload declined to 6,97,802, from Thursday’s 7.9 lakh. The daily positivity rate also went down to from 4.44% to 3.89%.

Addressing a press briefing on Thursday, Dr VK Paul, Member-Health, Niti Aayog noted that the overall Covid-19 situation in the country is optimistic. However, he advised the people not to lower their guard against the virus. “Overall COVID-19 situation is very optimistic. However, some states including Kerala, Mizoram, Himachal Pradesh are still reporting a large number of cases. We cannot lower our guard,” he said, reported ANI. Paul further added, “We have learned a great deal about his pandemic and the virus, but the world doesn’t know everything about this virus. The world should remain united to fight this virus and should continue to use the tools that are at our disposal.” Union Health Ministry’s Joint Secretary, Luv Aggarwal said that four states– Kerala, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka, have more than 50,000 active Covid cases as of now. Meanwhile, the Centre also informed that the cumulative number of vaccine doses administered in the country is nearing 172 crore.

It is safe to say that going by the official data, India is witnessing a decline in overall number of Covid cases, and with that, more and more states are slowly announcing relaxation of curbs. Gujarat on Thursday decided to relax the night curfew in eight major cities from 12 midnight to 5am till February 18th, reported ANI. Himachal Pradesh too decided to lift the night curfew and allow gatherings with 50% capacity. Meghalaya announced reopening of schools for Classes 1-5 from Feb 14. According to PTI, Meghalaya’s Chief Minister Conrad Sangma chaired a meeting to review the COVID-19 situation late on Wednesday, where he also said that the night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am will be withdrawn from Friday. “No RT-PCR test will be needed for double-vaccinated individuals coming to the state starting Friday. The schools (Classes 1 to 5) will be fully functional from Monday,” Sangma was quoted as saying by PTI.

One of the biggest Covid-related developments came when the Health Ministry on Thursday announced its revised guidelines for international arrivals. As per revised guidelines, all travelers will have to self-monitor their health for 14 days post arrival as against 7 days home quarantine which was earlier mandated. The new guidelines will come into effect from February 14th.

Live Updates Coronavirus India Live News: Covid-19 Omicron Cases in India Live Count, Coronavirus Lockdown, Night Curfew Guidelines and Restrictions Live Updates 10:52 (IST) 11 Feb 2022 Coronavirus Live Tracker: Biden sees mask requirements for children easing, but cautious on dropping all mandates U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday said mask requirements for children would likely to start to fall away given federal plans to begin vaccinating children under the age of 5, but said it was probably premature to drop COVID mask requirements entirely. Biden told NBC News in an interview that Omicron and other COVID-19 variants had had a “profound impact on the psyche of the American people” and conceded that changing guidelines for the wearing of masks were “confusing.” (Reuters) 10:17 (IST) 11 Feb 2022 Coronavirus Live Tracker: India records 58,077 new cases, 657 deaths India reported a single day rise of 58,077 Covid-19 cases, taking the tally to 4,25,36,137, as per the official data on Friday. The number of active cases have declined to 6,97,802, and daily infections are being recorded at less than one lakh for the last five consecutive days. The death toll has climbed to 5,07,177 with 657 daily fatalities, the updated data provided by the health ministry stated. 9:54 (IST) 11 Feb 2022 Coronavirus Live Tracker: Thane’s COVID-19 case count up by 261, death toll by one Thane district of Maharashtra reported 261 new coronavirus positive cases, which took its overall tally to 7,06,722, an official said on Friday. These new cases were reported on Thursday, he said. With the virus claiming the life of one person during the day, the death toll in the district rose to 11,839. Thane's mortality rate is 1.67 per cent, he added. In neighbouring Palghar district, the caseload stood at 1,63,015 and death toll at 3,389, another official said. (PTI) 9:27 (IST) 11 Feb 2022 Coronavirus Live Tracker: US urges Canada to use federal powers to end bridge blockade The Biden administration urged Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government Thursday to use its federal powers to end the truck blockade by Canadians protesting the country's COVID-19 restrictions, as the bumper-to-bumper demonstration forced auto plants on both sides of the border to shut down or scale back production. (AP) 9:05 (IST) 11 Feb 2022 Coronavirus Live Tracker: India’s cumulative vaccination coverage nearly reaches 172 crore India’s cumulative vaccination coverage nearly reached 172 crore on Thursday. More than 43 lakh Vaccine doses were administered till 7 pm on Thursday, as per the official data. 8:39 (IST) 11 Feb 2022 Coronavirus Live Tracker: Andamans logs 7 new Covid-19 cases A health bulletin said Andaman and Nicobar islands reported seven more Covid infections on Friday, taking the tally to 9,958. The bulletin added that three new patients have travel history, while four infections were detected during contact tracing. 8:17 (IST) 11 Feb 2022 Coronavirus Live Tracker: China guarantees support for Hong Kong amid COVID surge China will fully support Hong Kong with its “dynamic zero” coronavirus strategy as the territory battles an escalating outbreak, its office overseeing matters in the city said. The central government was “highly concerned” about the safety and health of residents as well as the economy and people's livelihoods, a spokesperson for the Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office (HKMAO), which comes under China's State Council or cabinet, said in a statement. (Reuters)