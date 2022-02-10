Coronavirus Omicron Feb 10 Live Updates: India records 67,084 new Covid-19 infections, active case count declines

Live

Coronavirus Omicron Cases and Deaths in India Live, Covid-19 Booster Shot Vaccine Registration Latest Update, Coronavirus Third Wave in India Live News, Covid-19 Omicron Latest Updates: The Union Health Ministry on Thursday informed that the active Covid-19 cases in India declined to 7,90,789.

Omicron Coronavirus India Live News, Coronavirus Vaccination Statistics and Registration Latest Updates, Covid-19 Cases and Deaths in India Recent Updates, Covid Restrictions Feb 10 Latest Updates:

India on Thursday morning reported 67,084 new Coronavirus infections, 1,67,882 recoveries and 1,241 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the official data provided by the Union Health Ministry. The Ministry further informed that the active cases in the country declined to 7,90,789. The active cases constitute 1.86 per cent of total infections, while the national Covid recovery rate has improved to 96.95 per cent.

In global Covid updates, the WHO Covid-19 Technical Lead Maria Van Kerkhov has said that Omicron is not the last variant of Covid-19 to be detected and that the possibility of new variants emerging is really high. In fact, Kerkhov said that the WHO is tracking four different versions of Omicron. In a question answer session, kerkhov said, “We know a lot about this virus, but we don’t know everything. And quite frankly, the variants are the wild card. So we are tracking this virus in real time as it mutates as it changesBut this virus has a lot of room to move.” According to a PTI report, WHO’s weekly epidemiological report states that the Omicron variant is increasingly dominant – making up nearly 97 per cent of all cases. On the other hand, the WHO has also come up with some good news. The health agency has said that the Coronavirus case count fell 17 per cent worldwide over the last week compared to the previous week while deaths globally declined 7 per cent.

In India, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday announced that more than one crore youngsters between the age bracket of 15 to 18 years have been fully vaccinated against the Coronavirus. The Health Ministry informed that the cumulative vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 171 crore on Wednesday. Over 44 lakh vaccine doses were administered till 7 pm on Wednesday. More than 1.60 crore precaution doses have been administered so far to healthcare workers, frontline workers and those aged 60 and above with comorbidities.

Looking at the numbers many states relaxed Covid curbs. Haryana is all set to open schools today for classes 1 to 9. Haryana Education Minister Kanwar Pal Gurjar had earlier said that the online classes will also continue simultaneously with the physical classes in the schools, as per an IE report. “It will be optional for the students to attend physical classes or online classes,” Gurjar said.

Live Updates Coronavirus India Live News: Covid-19 Omicron Cases in India Live Count, Coronavirus Lockdown, Night Curfew Guidelines and Restrictions Live Updates 9:47 (IST) 10 Feb 2022 Covid-19 Live Tracker: Oscar attendees don’t require vaccination proof Oscar 2022 ceremony: Attendees not required to provide COVID-19 vaccination proof (ANI) 9:39 (IST) 10 Feb 2022 Covid-19 Live Tracker: Thane records 282 new Covid cases, 8 more deaths With the addition of 282 new cases of coronavirus, the infection count in Maharashtra's Thane district has gone up to 7,06,461, while eight more fatalities pushed the death toll to 11,838, an official said on Thursday. These new cases and deaths were reported on Wednesday, he said. The COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane stood at 1.67 per cent, he added. (PTI) 9:10 (IST) 10 Feb 2022 Covid-19 Live Tracker: Philippines welcomes back foreign travellers after 2 years The Philippines lifted a nearly 2-year ban on foreign travellers on Thursday in a lifesaving boost for its tourism and related industries as an omicron-fuelled surge eases. Foreign travellers from 157 countries with visa-free arrangements with the Philippines who have been fully vaccinated and tested negative for the virus will be welcomed back and will no longer be required to quarantine upon arrival. The government also ended a risk classification system that banned travellers from the worst-hit countries. (AP) 8:51 (IST) 10 Feb 2022 Covid-19 Live Tracker: Nepal’s Pashupatinath Temple to reopen for devotees from Feb 11 Nepal's Pashupatinath Temple to reopen for devotees from 11th February adhering to health protocols. Only 50 devotees to be allowed to enter the temple at a time, says Pashupati Area Development Trust. (ANI) 8:33 (IST) 10 Feb 2022 Covid-19 Live Tracker: Police arrest convoy protesters at New Zealand’s Parliament Police on Thursday began arresting some of the protesters who have been camped out on Parliament's grounds as a convoy protest against coronavirus mandates entered its third day. The arrests came after Parliament Speaker Trevor Mallard took the rare step of closing the grounds. Police called in more than 100 extra officers from other parts of the country. Still, police seemed prepared to wait it out as officers formed a line and ordered people to leave but didn't advance on them, arresting mainly those who appeared to be unruly. (AP)