Coronavirus Omicron India Live Updates: Global Omicron surge worries health experts; Need to expand and strengthen vaccination programs around the world, says WHO Chief Scientist

India reported 6,563 new cases of Covid-19, 132 deaths and 8,077 recoveries in the last 24 hours on Monday morning.

Coronavirus Vaccine Registration, Coronavirus Omicron Variant Cases in India Live Updates: Karnataka’s health minister Dr. Sudhakar K has confirmed five new cases of Omicron variant in the state. “Five new cases of the Omicron variant of COVID19 have been confirmed on December 19 in the State. The five patients are from Dharwad, Bhadravathi, Udupi and Mangaluru,” the minister was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. Karnataka is facing a tough situation as it also recorded 300 fresh coronavirus cases on Sunday. The state’s aggregate Covid-19 cases touched 30,02,427 on the same day.

India’s tally of Omicron cases crossed the 150 mark on Sunday after Maharashtra reported six more cases of the new variant. The state’s Omicron tally has now reached to 54. According to news agency PTI, two of these patients had a history of travel to Tanzania, two others had returned from England and one from the Middle East. All five of these persons are fully vaccinated. Another patient is a five-year-old boy from Junnar in Pune who is a close contact of Dubai travellers from Junnar, PTI reported. Maharashtra also recorded 902 new cases of coronavirus and nine deaths on Sunday which makes it clear that the situation is grim in the state. New agency PTI quoted a state health department release saying that Mumbai city reported 321 new cases and two deaths, taking the metropolis’ tally to 7,67,050 and toll to 16,365.

Even the national capital recorded the highest daily rise in Covid cases on Sunday since June 27. According to the data shared by the city health department, Delhi recorded 107 new coronavirus infections on Sunday. On the other hand, Andaman and Nicobar Islands announced their acheivement of 100 percent double dose Covid vaccination. The administration said it was the first among the states and Union territories to achieve the feat using only Covishield.

Internationally speaking, White House’s top medical adviser Dr Anthony Fauci on Sunday said that the Omicron variant is “just raging around the world,” and that US President Joe Biden is planning to give “a stark warning of what the winter will look like” for unvaccinated Americans, news agency PTI reported. The situation in UK seems to be getting worse with more than 10,000 new Omicron cases reported on Sunday. The number of overall Covid-19 infections in the UK stood well above 90,000 cases. Keeping the rapid spread of Omicron variant in the UK, Germany tightened its travel restrictions on people coming from Britain.

Meanwhile, India reported 6,563 new cases of Covid-19, 132 deaths and 8,077 recoveries in the last 24 hours on Monday morning. The country’s active caseload stands at 82,267 which has been the lowest in 572 days, as per the data shared by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

