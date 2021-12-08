Coronavirus Omicron India Live Updates: Four more international travellers admitted to New Delhi’s LNJP hospital

Coronavirus Vaccine Registration, Coronavirus Omicron Variant Cases in India Live Updates: Four more international travellers were on Tuesday admitted to the Delhi government-run Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan hospital’s special facility for isolating and treating those infected with the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus, officials said.
Hospital authorities informed that all the four passengers who arrived on Tuesday are Indians. Suresh Kumar, LNJP’s Medical Director, said that there are a total of 30 people — 25 positive cases and five suspected cases — at the facility at present.
Delhi reported its first case of Omicron on Sunday — a 37-year-old fully-vaccinated man who arrived in the city from Tanzania. The man, a resident of Ranchi, travelled from Tanzania to Doha and from there, to Delhi on a Qatar Airways flight on December 2. He stayed in Johannesburg in South Africa for a week. He has mild symptoms.
Earlier, India reported 6,822 new cases of Coronavirus and 220 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the data shared by the Union Health Ministry at 8 am on Tuesday. The country’s active caseload currently stood at 95,014 on Tuesday — which was the lowest in 554 days.
Here are the latest and verified Covid-19 updates from India and around the globe:
Highlights
Spread of the new COVID variant Omicron has necessitated sending test samples in suspected Omicron cases for genome sequence testing... Arrangements would be made to get the test reports quickly: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (ANI)
We have already initiated action to establish a genome sequencing lab in the state. Health Secretary has been instructed to look into the needs of procuring necessary equipment and experts for the purpose: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (ANI)
The Goa government on Tuesday said that all the 245 passengers who arrived in the state from the UK during the day tested negative for coronavirus infection. State Health Minister Vishwajit Rane made the announcement on Twitter.
As per Goa Airport, the 97th Vande Bharat Mission (VBM) flight arrived with 245 passengers on board from London-Heathrow on Tuesday morning. So far, five patients including two Russians have been isolated in the state on suspicion that they might be carrying the Omicron variant infection. Their samples have been sent for genome sequencing and results are awaited. (PTI)
Patient care at Delhi's Centre-run Ram Manohar Lohia, Safdarjung and Lady Hardinge hospitals were hit as resident doctors boycotted all routine and emergency services for the second consecutive day on Tuesday as part of a nationwide protest over the delay in NEET-PG 2021 counselling.
The protest was called by the Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA). FORDA president Dr Manish on Tuesday evening said if their demands are not met the resident doctors will hold a protest march to the Union Health Ministry's office at Nirman Bhawan here. (PTI)
