Coronavirus Omicron India Live Updates: Four more international travellers admitted to New Delhi’s LNJP hospital

India's active caseload currently stood at 95,014 on Tuesday — which was the lowest in 554 days.(Representational image/Reuters /File photo)

Coronavirus Vaccine Registration, Coronavirus Omicron Variant Cases in India Live Updates: Four more international travellers were on Tuesday admitted to the Delhi government-run Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan hospital’s special facility for isolating and treating those infected with the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus, officials said.

Hospital authorities informed that all the four passengers who arrived on Tuesday are Indians. Suresh Kumar, LNJP’s Medical Director, said that there are a total of 30 people — 25 positive cases and five suspected cases — at the facility at present.

Delhi reported its first case of Omicron on Sunday — a 37-year-old fully-vaccinated man who arrived in the city from Tanzania. The man, a resident of Ranchi, travelled from Tanzania to Doha and from there, to Delhi on a Qatar Airways flight on December 2. He stayed in Johannesburg in South Africa for a week. He has mild symptoms.

Earlier, India reported 6,822 new cases of Coronavirus and 220 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the data shared by the Union Health Ministry at 8 am on Tuesday. The country’s active caseload currently stood at 95,014 on Tuesday — which was the lowest in 554 days.

Here are the latest and verified Covid-19 updates from India and around the globe: