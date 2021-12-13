Coronavirus Omicron India Live Updates: As India’s Omicron tally nears 40, will states/UTs impose restrictions on year-end festivities?

Coronavirus Vaccine Registration, Coronavirus Omicron Variant Cases in India December 13 Live Updates: Just as India seemed to be recovering from the Coronavirus pandemic, the Omicron ‘Variant of Concern’ has triggered the threat of a third wave again. On Sunday, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, and Chandigarh reported their first cases of Omicron variant, taking India’s total cases of the new variant to 38. The states of Maharashtra and Karnataka also reported one more case each on Sunday. Now, a total of six states – Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala – and two Union Territories – Delhi and Chandigarh – have reported cases of Omicron variant of Coronavirus in India.
However, now that the year-end festivities of Christmas and New Year are around the corner, the states might decide to impose restrictions so that mass gatherings do not lead to a spread in the number of cases. Over the past week, many states have already revised their guidelines for incoming passengers, just like India has done for international arrivals, and it is not too far-fetched to think that restrictions, either at the state level or at the Centre level, might be following. But if the past is anything to go by, the Centre is likely to leave this decision to states, which have not taken any major steps to curb public celebration of festivities during the pandemic in the past. For instance, Kerala had not curtailed public celebrations during Onam, leading to a heavy spike in the number of cases in the state shortly thereafter.
Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Chandigarh reported their first Omicron case on Sunday, while Maharashtra and Karnataka each recorded one more case of the COVID-19 variant, taking the tally in the country to 38. All the five persons in the cases reported on Sunday had arrived from foreign countries. According to state health officials, a 20-year-old fully vaccinated man who came to Chandigarh from Italy to meet his relatives and a 34-year old foreign traveller, who came from Ireland to Mumbai and then to Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, have tested positive for the variant. Kerala Health Minister Veena George said the first case of COVID-19 variant Omicron has been confirmed in the state. (PTI)
The South African police agencies are investigating threats against leading COVID-19 researchers, including the team which first identified the Omicron variant of the disease. National Spokesman of the South African Police Services, Vishnu Naidoo told the Sunday Times that a case of intimidation is being investigated after the office of President Cyril Ramaphosa received a threatening letter in which several leading COVID-19 researchers were mentioned, including Prof Tulio de Oliveira, who led the team that announced the discovery of the Omicron variant that is causing worldwide havoc. "The matter was brought to our attention about a week ago. This case has been prioritised, given that the complainants are advisers to the National Corona Command Council," Naidoo told the weekly. Presidency Spokesperson Tyrone Seale did not divulge the contents of the letter but said it was headed 'Warning' , which led to it being referred "to the relevant authorities in view of the important contributions of scientists and related advisors to the national effort against COVID-19." Stellenbosch University, where De Oliveira works, said it has tightened security. "It is deplorable that scientists, who view it as their scientific and ethical duty to make findings known, are now the ones being targeted," said university Spokesperson Martin Viljoen. (PTI)
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa is receiving treatment for mild COVID-19 symptoms after testing positive for the disease Sunday, his office said. Ramaphosa started feeling unwell and a test confirmed COVID-19, a statement from the presidency announced. He is self-isolating in Cape Town and is being monitored by the South African Military Health Service, the statement said. He has delegated all responsibilities to Deputy President David Mabuza for the next week. Ramaphosa, 69, is fully vaccinated. The statement didn't say whether he had been infected with the omicron coronavirus variant. Last week, Ramaphosa visited four West African countries. He and all members of his delegation were tested for COVID-19 in each of the countries during the trip. Some in the delegation tested positive in Nigeria and returned directly to South Africa. (AP)