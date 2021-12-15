Coronavirus Omicron India December 15 Live Updates: India reports 6,984 new Covid-19 cases, 247 deaths; Kerala top contributor

Live

Covid-19 India Live News, New Omicron Variant Cases in India, Coronavirus Vaccine Statistics and Registration Latest Update Live, December 15 Live Updates: India’s Omicron tally rises to 57 as Maharashtra reports 8 fresh cases, Delhi witnesses 4 fresh cases

Coronavirus Vaccine Registration, Coronavirus Omicron Variant Cases in India Live December 15 Live Updates: Omicron, the new variant of Coronavirus, is spreading rapidly. The World Health Organization (WHO) warned that Omicron is spreading “at a rate not seen with any previous strain of Covid-19”. Though Omicron causes less severe infections, the sheer number of cases could once again overwhelm the health systems, the WHO said. So far, 71 countries have reported Omicron cases, but it may have already reached most of the countries now, even if it hasn’t been detected yet, as many people are dismissing it as Omicron cases are mild in nature. India has so far reported 57 Covid-19 cases of Omicron variant. Maharashtra on Tuesday saw eight fresh Omicron cases taking the state tally to 28, while National Capital Delhi reported 4 new Omicron cases (total cases 6). Several states/UTs have reimposed restrictions to check the spread of the highly transmissible Omicron variant.

In another positive development, Serum Institute of India’s CEO Adar Poonawalla said that the firm is planning to launch a vaccine for kids above three years within the next six months. “We are going to be launching a vaccine in six months for children all the way down to the age of three… At the moment, Covishield is not recommended or approved in people below the age of 18 so that’s why Covovax is under trials and has shown excellent data all the way down to the age group of 3,” Poonawalla said on Tuesday.

