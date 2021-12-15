Coronavirus Omicron India December 15 Live Updates: India reports 6,984 new Covid-19 cases, 247 deaths; Kerala top contributor

Coronavirus Vaccine Registration, Coronavirus Omicron Variant Cases in India Live December 15 Live Updates: Omicron, the new variant of Coronavirus, is spreading rapidly. The World Health Organization (WHO) warned that Omicron is spreading “at a rate not seen with any previous strain of Covid-19”. Though Omicron causes less severe infections, the sheer number of cases could once again overwhelm the health systems, the WHO said. So far, 71 countries have reported Omicron cases, but it may have already reached most of the countries now, even if it hasn’t been detected yet, as many people are dismissing it as Omicron cases are mild in nature. India has so far reported 57 Covid-19 cases of Omicron variant. Maharashtra on Tuesday saw eight fresh Omicron cases taking the state tally to 28, while National Capital Delhi reported 4 new Omicron cases (total cases 6). Several states/UTs have reimposed restrictions to check the spread of the highly transmissible Omicron variant.
In another positive development, Serum Institute of India’s CEO Adar Poonawalla said that the firm is planning to launch a vaccine for kids above three years within the next six months. “We are going to be launching a vaccine in six months for children all the way down to the age of three… At the moment, Covishield is not recommended or approved in people below the age of 18 so that’s why Covovax is under trials and has shown excellent data all the way down to the age group of 3,” Poonawalla said on Tuesday.
California is exempting San Francisco from a rule that takes effect Wednesday requiring all people to wear masks indoors in a bid to contain a troubling rise in new coronavirus cases. San Francisco will continue to allow fully vaccinated people to remove their masks in gyms and workplaces while its overall masking mandate remains in effect, the city Department of Public Health announced. “It's a recognition of all of the thought and care that San Francisco residents have been putting into staying as safe as possible,” said Dr. Susan Philip, San Francisco's health officer. About 86% of eligible San Francisco residents have received at least one vaccine dose, according to the public health department. (AP)
Covid-19 in India| Out of 6,984 new cases and 247 deaths in the country, Kerala reported 3,377 new COVID19 cases and 28 deaths – 146 deaths were added to Covid death list as per the new guidelines of Central government (ANI)
Arunachal Pradesh reported one fresh case of COVID-19 on Wednesday, raising the tally to 55,314, a senior health department official said. The death toll remained at 280 as no new fatality due to the contagion was reported in the past 24 hours, State Surveillance Officer Lobsang Jampa said. The frontier state now has 34 active cases, while 55,000 people have recovered from the disease so far. (PTI)
Maharashtra on Tuesday reported eight new cases of the Omicron variant of Covid-19, taking the state’s tally to 28 and India’s to 57. While one patient who had travelled to Delhi and another to Bengaluru, none had any international travel history. Of the eight cases, seven are in Mumbai and one in Vasai Virar in the city’s outskirts. Of them, six have already been discharged. READ MORE
The Dutch government on Tuesday ordered elementary schools to close a week early for Christmas holidays as authorities battle to rein in coronavirus infections amid concerns about the swift spread of the new omicron variant. Caretaker Prime Minister Mark Rutte also extended the country's existing lockdown until Jan 14, saying the government has to be alert for the new variant. (AP)
Italy's health minister signed an ordinance Tuesday requiring any unvaccinated visitor from another EU country to quarantine for five days after arriving in a bid to block spread of the omicron variant. Under the new requirement taking effect Wednesday, vaccinated visitors from EU countries must get a negative test within 24 hours of arrival to circulate freely in Italy. Non-EU citizens who are not vaccinated must quarantine for 10 days. Italian media reported that European Union authorities in Brussels have objected to the measures, which appear to circumvent the EU digital health certificate that confirms a person's vaccination status. Portugal adopted a similar measure on Dec. 1, requiring a mandatory negative test for all flights arriving in Portugal, even for people with health passes and regardless of their point of origin or nationality. Italy on Tuesday recorded over 20,000 new infections and 120 COVID deaths, the highest single-day death tally in the new surge. (AP)
Pfizer said Tuesday that its experimental pill to treat COVID-19 appears effective against the omicron variant. The company also said full results of its 2,250-person study confirmed the pill's promising early results against the virus: The drug reduced combined hospitalizations and deaths by about 89% among high-risk adults when taken shortly after initial COVID-19 symptoms. Separate laboratory testing shows the drug retains its potency against the omicron variant, the company announced, as many experts had predicted. Pfizer tested the antiviral drug against a man-made version of a key protein that omicron uses to reproduce itself. (AP)
The US death toll from COVID-19 topped 800,000 on Tuesday, a once-unimaginable figure seen as doubly tragic, given that more than 200,000 of those lives were lost after the vaccine became available practically for the asking last spring. The number of deaths, as compiled by Johns Hopkins University, is about equal to the population of Atlanta and St. Louis combined, or Minneapolis and Cleveland put together. It is roughly equivalent to how many Americans die each year from heart disease or stroke. The United States has the highest reported toll of any country. The U.S. accounts for approximately 4% of the world's population but about 15% of the 5.3 million known deaths from the coronavirus since the outbreak began in China two years ago. (AP)
Halting its steps toward normalcy, South Korea will clamp down on social gatherings and cut the hours of some businesses to fight a record-breaking surge of the coronavirus that has led to a spike in hospitalisations and deaths. Prime Minster Kim Boo-kyum confirmed the government's intent to restore stricter social distancing measures during a virus meeting on Wednesday as the country set another new one-day record in infections with 7,850 cases, the fourth time this month the daily tally exceeded 7,000. The country's death toll is now 4,456 after 70 virus patients died in the past 24 hours, while a record 964 patients were in critical or serious condition. (AP)
With the addition of 55 new cases of coronavirus, the infection count in Maharashtra's Thane district has risen to 5,70,675, while two more fatalities pushed the death toll to 11,595, an official said on Wednesday. These new cases and deaths were reported on Tuesday, he said. The COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane is 2.03 per cent, he added. (PTI)
Situation arising out of Omicron cases to be reviewed during Short Duration Discussion in Parliament, today (ANI)
India logged 6,984 coronavirus infections, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,47,10,628 while the active cases declined to 87,562, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday. The death toll climbed to 4,76,135 with 247 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am. The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been recorded below 15,000 for the last 48 days now. The active cases comprise 0.25 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.38 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the ministry said. A decline of 1,431 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. (PTI)