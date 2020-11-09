  • MORE MARKET STATS

Coronavirus: Not just cases, in Delhi deaths too are rising

By: |
November 9, 2020 7:15 AM

At one point Delhi accounted for just 3.6% of the country’s daily deaths but that has now jumped to 14%. In terms of cases, Delhi’s share has gone up from 3.7% to 15.2% during this period.

The occupancy rate in the case of non-Covid ICU beds was 77%.The occupancy rate in the case of non-Covid ICU beds was 77%.

Delhi’s daily infections of 6,000 or more are a matter of concern but it’s the rising number of deaths that’s more worrying. The ratio of deaths in the Capital has increased from 10 per thousand on October 8 to 14 per thousand on November 8. It recorded 401 deaths for the week ending November 8, marking an increase of 40% over the previous week. That’s the highest tally since July.

At one point Delhi accounted for just 3.6% of the country’s daily deaths but that has now jumped to 14%. In terms of cases, Delhi’s share has gone up from 3.7% to 15.2% during this period.

Related News

Hospitals are filling up too. On Sunday, 1,017 of the 1,257 or 81% of Delhi’s ventilators and 82% of ICU beds were occupied.

While the Centre is asking private hospitals to reserve 80% capacity for Covid patients, the dashboard shows there’s not too much non-Covid ICU capacity to spare. The occupancy rate in the case of non-Covid ICU beds was 77%.

An FE analysis had shown that the requirement for ventilators had started increasing even before Delhi witnessed a spurt in infections. On September 14, 2.6% of active cases in the city were on ventilators, and another 2.7% were in the ICU. But on October 31, this proportion had increased, as Delhi recorded 2.7% people on ventilators and 4.3% in ICUs. On November 8, the number of ICU admissions had further increased to 4.4%.

Active infections need to increase to 54,350 for Delhi to run out of ICUs. On Sunday, Delhi had 40,258 active cases.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. Coronavirus Not just cases in Delhi deaths too are rising
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1COVID-19: In Bihar, less people are getting infected, but more are dying
2COVID-19: DDMA allows running of public transport buses in Delhi with full capacity till November 30
3UK plans Vitamin D rollout to vulnerable as COVID-19 protection: Report