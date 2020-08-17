Coronavirus: No case of re-infection among recovered people as of now, says CDC

CDC’s new recommendations are based on over 15 studies.

Coronavirus pandemic: So far, no case of a recovered patient getting re-infected with novel coronavirus has surfaced, the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the US has said, according to a report by The Indian Express. However, the report added, the people who have recovered could have low virus levels in their bodies, and this can be the case for up to three months after they were first diagnosed with the infection. A diagnostic test can aid in determining this. The report said that this was the reason why some people tested positive again within a period of three months. However, in a newly released guidance, the CDC said that such people cannot transmit the virus to others.

The report quoted CDC as saying that there is no definitive confirmation of the re-infection with the novel coronavirus in any of the recovered patients as yet. This, the health body said, continues to remain unknown and it is a “subject of investigation”.

This can help in reducing speculation about the re-infection of the recovered patients.

However, the report stated that the CDC did not say that for the three months, the recovered patients develop immunity to the virus. It only states that there has been no confirmed case of re-infection, adding that for this reason, retesting a person within a time frame of three months was unnecessary. This was because even if the person did test positive, it would most probably be due to the left-over traces of the virus and not due to re-infection.

The report also cited the CDC as saying that a person who has mild to moderate symptoms of COVID-19 could be allowed to go out of isolation after 10 days of first testing positive. This time period should be a maximum of 20 days for the patients with severe symptoms, it added.

It was quoted as saying that according to the data available, people who show mild to moderate symptoms of COVID-19 do not remain infectious after a maximum of 10 days since the onset of the symptoms. In case of people who are severely to critically ill or have severe immunocompromise, the infectiousness likely ends within 20 days of the onset of symptoms.

The CDC was further quoted as saying that the patients who have recovered from the virus, could continue to shed detectable RNA of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. This concentration, however, is considerably lesser than what is shed during the illness. It added that so far, studies have not found that a patient who has recovered from the disease has transmitted it to others.

CDC’s new recommendations use over 15 studies from the US and the rest of the world as the basis. It stated that as per research, the live virus in the nose and the throat of a patient drops considerably one the symptoms of COVID-19 develop.