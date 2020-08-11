Coronavirus: NITI Aayog committee on COVID-19 vaccine to meet tomorrow; discussion on procurement, administration likely

Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin, Zydus Cadila’s ZyCov-D and Oxford’s Covishield are currently being clinically tested in India.

Coronavirus vaccine in India: At a time when three vaccine trials have entered in the second stage of human clinical trials in India, an expert committee has been set for COVID-19 vaccine administration in the country. The expert committee chaired by Dr. VK Paul of NITI Aayog is expected to meet tomorrow (August 12) to discuss some logistics as well as ethical aspects of administration and procurement of COVID-19 vaccine, news agency ANI quoted Ministry of Health and Family Welfare as saying. The committee will also be engaging with stakeholders that include vaccine manufacturers along with state governments.

It is to note that Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin, Zydus Cadila’s ZyCov-D and Oxford’s Covishield are currently being clinically tested in India. The second phase trials of these vaccines have already begun.

The committee headed by Dr. VK Paul is one of the two panels formed in India. The first panel is expected to look after the manufacturing of these vaccines in the country and keep a tab on phase-wise clinical trials of vaccines. The idea is to push for faster manufacturing of the Coronavirus vaccine in India. It is the second panel that has been set for vaccine administration where the panel will look after the stockpiling of all vaccines in India, as soon as they are ready for distribution. According to a report by The Indian Express, this group will also look after the cold chain and quantum of vaccines.

To be sure, a cold chain has to be ensured for the storage of these vaccines. Different vaccines require different temperatures in order to store them. For example, Moderna vaccine requires it to be kept at minus 70 degrees, which is not the requirement for Oxford and Bharat Biotech’s vaccine candidates. Arranging such provisions will also be looked at by the expert committee. This committee will also be responsible for taking decisions on how to roll out the vaccines and which are the priority groups who will be given the vaccines first.