China’s Shanghai enters lockdown as outbreak worsens, White House official tests positive for Covid: Top Updates

Coronavirus March 28 News: Even as India and scores of other countries resume the international travel after the waning Covid wave, the pandemic is showing new surge in the China and some nations of Europe. In fact, China’s Shanghai has imposed lockdown spooking trade markets around the globe. What’s the latest about Covid in India and how China is fighting the worse outbreak since Wuhan crisis? Here’s what you need to know about top Covid developments:

Shanghai, the financial hub of China, has entered lockdown after days of speculation. The city of 26 million will see 2-stage lockdown starting from today. In stage 1, the city’s vehicular movement has been restricted. In stage 2, a mass testing will be conducted, the local officials say.

Shanghai has reported over three thousand cases. These symptomatic cases account for 70 per cent of the total caseload of China.

This latest outbreak is not only putting pressure of the world’s second largest economy but also spooking the global supply chain management and crude oil sector.