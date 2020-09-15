Coronavirus updates Live: Hospitals in several cities run out of space as cases race towards 50-lakh mark

Coronavirus India Update, COVID19 tracker: Around the world, India ranks second in the number of global cases chart. (Reuters image)

Coronavirus India updates COVID19 tracker: India’s Coronavirus cases tally has crossed the 49-lakh mark with 83,809 new cases and 1,054 deaths in last 24 hours. The total COVID-19 case tally on September 15 stood at 49,30,237. There are 9,90,061 active cases, 38,59,400 cured or discharged or migrated and the death toll is 80,776 deaths, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare stated.

While India is set to cross the 50-lakh Coronavirus cases mark, the Central government has stated that the country has consistently maintained a low and declining Case Fatality Rate (CFR) of 1.64 per cent. This is lowest compared to the global average of 3.2 per cent, the Union Health Ministry said. The central government has stressed that the aim is to achieve a national CFR of less than 1 per cent. Many states and union territories (UTs) have CFR less than 1 per cent, the Central government said.

The bulk of the coronavirus caseload has been recorded from Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, West Bengal, and Kerala. West Bengal recorded 4,003 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. Karnataka recorded 8,244 new COVID cases, Madhya Pradesh recorded its highest single-day spike of 2,483, Maharashtra reported 17,006 new cases, Kerala reported 2,540 new cases, Delhi recorded 3,229 cases, Uttar Pardesh recorded 5,208 new cases, Andhra Pradesh recorded 7,956 cases, Tamil Nadu recorded 5,693 cases, and Gujarat recorded 3,229 new cases. Meanwhile, Mumbai’s coronavirus tally rose to 1,71,949 with the addition of 2,256 new cases.

Around the world, India ranks second in the number of global cases chart. The US has so far recorded the most number of Coronavirus cases with 65,53,303. India has so far reported 48,46,427. Brazil comes third with 43,45,610. In the death toll tally, the US recorded 1,94,489 deaths, Brazil reported 1,32,006 deaths, and India recorded 79,722. Meanwhile, the WHO stated the single highest day cases were recorded yesterday around the world.