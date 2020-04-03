Coronavirus in Tamil Nadu Latest Update: COVID-19 positive cases cross 300-mark

The Tamil Nadu government has been taking several steps across the state.

Coronavirus in Tamil Nadu news, update, COVID-19 tracker: Tamil Nadu is suffering due to the Coronavirus outbreak in India as the total number of COVID-19 positive cases has crossed 300-mark amidst the 21-day complete lockdown. As many as 75 new cases were reported on Thursday alone out of which 74 had attended the Tablighi Jamat congregation held in Delhi’s Nizamuddin. A total of 264 persons who had attended the conference from the State in the national capital have so far tested positive for the contagion and 45 others have contact/travel history, Health Secretary Beela Rajesh was quoted as saying by PTI. Those, who are infected with coronavirus, are spread across 20 districts.

The state government has been taking several steps across the state. As many as 4,585 field personnel were working on containment initiatives in full swing in all localities where infected persons were living and 13,67,534 individuals have been screened so far. Apart from the existing 17 labs (11 government and six private sector), six more labs will be added for testing soon, the Tamil Nadu Health Secretary said.

The latest state-wise official data on Novel Coronavirus cases be seen on the official website of Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (www.mohfw.gov.in)

The Government of India has issued helpline number +91-11-23978046 for coronavirus related complaints. You can also send mails on helpline email id for coronavirus: ncov2019@gmail.com.

Coronavirus advisory: The Central Government has published several informative material to make people aware of the disease. People can protect themselves by practising frequent hand wash with soap and water or by using alcohol-based hand rub. Hand wash should be done even if the hand is visibly clean. One should cover nose and mouth with handkerchief/tissue while sneezing and coughing and see a doctor while feeling unwell. You should throw used tissued into closed bins immediately after use and avoid participating in large gatherings.