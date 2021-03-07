  • MORE MARKET STATS

Coronavirus nearing ‘endemic’ phase in Delhi, says Health Minister Satyendar Jain

March 7, 2021 6:17 PM

The positivity rate has remained below one per cent for the last two months. The fluctuation in this rate is not that much, the minister added.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Sunday said coronavirus was nearing an “endemic” phase in the national capital.

An infection is said to be endemic in a population when it is constantly maintained at a baseline level in a geographic area without external inputs.

“Coronavirus is nearing an endemic phase in Delhi. Experts say some cases continue to occur in the endemic phase. Delhi witnessed a swine flu outbreak around 10 years ago, but still some cases are reported every year. Coronavirus is not going to end completely… we will have to learn to live with it,” Jain said.

He said the COVID-19 positivity rate was well below one per cent, adding that this rate was around 15 per cent in November last year.

The positivity rate has remained below one per cent for the last two months. The fluctuation in this rate is not that much, the minister added.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), the COVID-19 positivity rate should remain less than 5 per cent.

The health minister added that less than 10 per cent beds reserved for coronavirus patients are occupied in the city hospitals.

He said the total number of COVID tests conducted in Delhi was around five times the national average.

According to a health bulletin issued on Sunday, over 91,000 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the national capital on Saturday, the highest so far.

