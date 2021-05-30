Coronavirus in India News Live: Nation fighting Covid-19 with all its strength, says PM Modi; India records 1.65 lakh news cases

Some states have started the unlock process but have urged people to Covid-19 appropriate protocol. (Photo Source: PTI)

Covid-19 Cases and Deaths Count in India Today Live Count: Despite the decline in new cases coming in 24-hours, the concern for active cases/ new cases reported remains worrisome. As states, the centre dispute availability of vaccination vials, the centre is likely to take the front seat again in battling the Covid-19 outbreak. According to a report by PTI, the centre on Saturday decided to reconstitute the six empowered groups that will look after the Coronavirus management in the country.

There are likely to be 10 panels to look after the vaccination supply and inventory, availability of oxygen, oxygen production, import, emergency responses, the establishment of PSA plants, and managing economic welfare measures.

The move comes as India– despite showing a decline in daily cases– witnessed 173,790 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours (ending 8 am on Sunday). During the same time, the country recorded 3,617 deaths. While the number of new cases has declined, it is still big enough for the government to take it as a cause of worry. Meanwhile, the latest data suggests that the number of patients recovered since yesterday has been recorded at 2,84,601. The active caseload in the country has come to 22,28,724, whereas a drop of around one lakh cases was seen from a day before.

Meanwhile, lockdowns are expected to continue for some states like Kerala. The state Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that lockdown will be extended to June 9 in Kerala. However, the “triple lockdown” imposed in Malappuram district has been lifted. With the rise in cases, Goa too will extend the curfew by another week. As the positivity rate is still around 22 per cent in the state, restrictions have been extended till June 7.

Follow our live blog for all the latest news, views, updates on Covid-19 from India and around the world: