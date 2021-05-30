Coronavirus in India News Live: Nation fighting Covid-19 with all its strength, says PM Modi; India records 1.65 lakh news cases

Covid-19 Cases and Deaths Count in India Today Live Count: Despite the decline in new cases coming in 24-hours, the concern for active cases/ new cases reported remains worrisome. As states, the centre dispute availability of vaccination vials, the centre is likely to take the front seat again in battling the Covid-19 outbreak. According to a report by PTI, the centre on Saturday decided to reconstitute the six empowered groups that will look after the Coronavirus management in the country.
There are likely to be 10 panels to look after the vaccination supply and inventory, availability of oxygen, oxygen production, import, emergency responses, the establishment of PSA plants, and managing economic welfare measures.
The move comes as India– despite showing a decline in daily cases– witnessed 173,790 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours (ending 8 am on Sunday). During the same time, the country recorded 3,617 deaths. While the number of new cases has declined, it is still big enough for the government to take it as a cause of worry. Meanwhile, the latest data suggests that the number of patients recovered since yesterday has been recorded at 2,84,601. The active caseload in the country has come to 22,28,724, whereas a drop of around one lakh cases was seen from a day before.
Meanwhile, lockdowns are expected to continue for some states like Kerala. The state Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that lockdown will be extended to June 9 in Kerala. However, the “triple lockdown” imposed in Malappuram district has been lifted. With the rise in cases, Goa too will extend the curfew by another week. As the positivity rate is still around 22 per cent in the state, restrictions have been extended till June 7.
Follow our live blog for all the latest news, views, updates on Covid-19 from India and around the world:
Highlights
During 2nd wave of COVID19, a major challenge was to supply medical oxygen to remote areas. To counter challenges that the country faced, drivers of Cryogenic oxygen tankers helped by working on war footing & saved lives of lakhs of people... The nation is fighting Covid-19 with all its strength: PM Modi
Ladakh has registered 138 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the Union Territory's infection tally to 18,448, officials said on Sunday, as Lt Governor R K Mathur reviewed the situation and directed police to exercise extensive patrolling in villages to avoid gatherings. The Union Territory has so far recorded a total of 187 Covid-related deaths since the outbreak of the disease last year with the worst-hit Leh district accounting for 136 fatalities followed by Kargil at 51. (PTI)
Mizoram reported the highest single-day spike of 329 COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally in the state to 11,988 on Sunday, an official said. The COVID-19 death toll in the state rose to 36 with one more person succumbing to the disease in the last 24 hours, official data said. (PTI)
For the second consecutive day Andaman and Nicobar Islands reported more COVID-19 recoveries than new cases as 30 people recuperated from the disease while 28 new cases pushed the coronavirus tally in the union territory to 6,964, a health official said on Sunday. The COVID-19 death toll in the archipelago remained at 113 as no fresh fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, he said. (PTI)
Thane has reported 695 new cases of coronavirus, taking the infection count in the Maharashtra district to 5,15,091, an official said on Sunday. Besides these new cases recorded on Saturday, the virus also claimed the lives of 52 more people, pushing the death toll in the district to 9,163, he said. (PTI)
The Delhi child rights panel has identified 32 children who have been orphaned during the Covid pandemic in the national capital. Ten more children, living with single parents, have lost them, said Commission for Protection of Child Rights chief Anurag Kundu. "Sixteen children have been identified who lost their parents during the second wave. We have been enquiring about them whether they require medical attention, ration, counselling, immunisation etc," said DCPCR member Ranjana Prasad.
India recorded a single-day rise of 1,65,553 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest in 46 days, taking the country's infection tally to 2,78,94,800, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday. The daily positivity declined to 8.02 per cent, remaining below the 10 per cent-mark for the sixth consecutive day, while the weekly positivity rate dropped to 9.36 per cent, it said. (PTI)