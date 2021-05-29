Coronavirus in India News Live: India registers 1.73 lakh new cases, positivity rate remains below 10% for last 5 days

Coronavirus Cases and Deaths in India Today Live Updates: The number of daily coronavirus cases has been consistently declining in the country with a total of 1.73 lakh new cases reported on Friday. While releasing the daily Covid-19 data, the Union Health Ministry said that the declining trend in the Covid-19 trajectory is maintained. Mirroring the fall in the daily tally of Coronavirus, the active caseload of coronavirus patients also fell to 22.28 lakh as per the data provided by the Ministry. There was a fall in the number of active cases by 1.14 lakh on Friday alone along with 2.84 lakh Covid-19 patients recovering from the disease in the last 24 hours.
Highlighting the fact that the daily positivity rate of Coronavirus pan India has remained below 10 percent in the last five days, the Health Ministry said that the decline in the Covid-19 cases across the country was consistent. The positivity rate of Coronavirus cases was found to be about 8.36 percent in the last 24 hours which translates to every 8 people testing positive out of the 100 samples tested. A total of 10.8 lakh samples were tested across the government and private testing facilities in the country. The government also said that the positivity rate has remained below the 10 percent mark continuously for the last 5 days.
The Health Ministry also provided a weekly positivity rate figure of 9.84 percent at the present juncture. The weekly positivity rate is a better indicator to analyse the spread of the infection among the population as it obliterates the impact of daily fluctuations in the Covid-19 tally and provides a better picture of the spread of the disease.
Even as the number of coronavirus cases registers a consistent decline and clamour for opening up the economy increases, state governments are treading a cautious path so as to not lose the gains reaped by strict Covid-19 restrictions in the last 2 months.
Here are the latest news, views, updates on Covid-19 from India and around the world:
Highlights
Mizoram's COVID-19 tally rose to 11,659 on Saturday as 283 more people tested positive for the virus, an official said. The COVID-19 death toll climbed to 35 as an 80-year- old man succumbed to the infection at Zoram Medical College (ZMC) here on Friday, he said. Of the 283 fresh cases, 175 were detected through Rapid Antigen Test, 102 through RT-PCR test and the remaining six cases were detected through TrueNat tests, he said. Aizawl district reported the highest cases at 230, followed by Lunglei and Serchhip at 16 and 15 cases, respectively. (PTI)
Andaman and Nicobar Islands reported more COVID-19 recoveries than new cases as 39 people recuperated from the disease while 19 new cases pushed the coronavirus tally in the union territory to 6,936, a health department official said on Saturday. The COVID-19 death toll in the archipelago rose to 113 as four more persons succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours, he said. With 39 more COVID-19 patients recuperating from the disease, the total number of recoveries in the union territory rose to 6,630. (PTI)
Ladakh registered two more Covid-related fatalities and 124 fresh cases, taking the union territory's infection tally to 18,310 and the death toll to 187, officials said on Saturday. The region, which is under partial lockdown till June 7, had recorded over 4,341 coronavirus cases and 44 deaths this month so far, with Leh district being the worst hit by the second wave of the pandemic. (PTI)
The single day rise in coronavirus cases was recorded at 1,73,790, the lowest in last 45 days, taking India's total tally of COVID-19 cases to 2,77,29,247, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Saturday. The daily positivity further declined to 8.36 per cent, remaining below 10 per cent for five consecutive days, while the weekly positivity rate dropped to 9.84 per cent, it said. The death toll climbed to 3,22,512 with 3,617 fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed. (PTI)
Doctors and health experts have suggested to the Odisha government to go for massive vaccination as it is better than lockdown and any other measure to arrest the spread of COVID-19 infection in the state. The doctors and health experts expressed their views at the first ever meeting of Odisha's Vaccination Advisory Committee headed by Dr K Srinath Reddy and attended by Dr Devi Shetty, Dr Ramakanta Panda, Dr Subrat Acharya, Dr Lalit Kant, Dr Mrudula Phadke, Dr Datteswar Hota, Dr E Venkat Rao, Dr Sanghamitra Pati, Dr MR Patnaik Dr Ajay Parida and Dr CBK Mohanty (Convenor). (PTI)
West Bengal's Covid-19 death toll on Friday crossed the 15,000-mark after 145 more people succumbed to the disease, the health department said. The tally mounted to 13,43,442 after 12,193 fresh cases of infection were reported in the state. The total number of fatalities is 15,120 now, the department said in a bulletin. (PTI)
Top officers of Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar on Friday resolved to make it India's first fully-vaccinated district against coronavirus, according to officials. A clarion call towards the resolution was given by District Magistrate Suhas L Y during a virtual meeting with top health and administration officials of the district with Police Commissioner Alok Singh also in attendance, they said. "DM Suhas L Y called on all officials to get totally committed toward ensuring the objective of getting Gautam Buddh Nagar fully vaccinated against COVID-19," District Information Officer Rakesh Chauhan said in a statement to the press. (PTI)
A 35-year-old doctor at the North MCD-run Hindu Rao Hospital died due to COVID-19 on May 26, a colleague said on Friday. Dr Laxmikant Parida served as the Blood Bank Officer at the hospital for 13 years. He contracted the infection in mid-April and was admitted to the hospital after his condition deteriorated, his colleague Dr Varun Garg said. Parida was later shifted to the All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) where he was put on ventilator support. He passed away on Wednesday, Garg said. (PTI)
Assams coronavirus caseload mounted to 3,98,010 on Friday as 5,436 people tested positive for the infection while 80 new fatalities pushed the COVID-19 death toll to 3,168, the National Health Mission bulletin said. Rajya Sabha MP and state Congress president Ripun Bora tested positive on Friday and urged all who came in contact with him to get tested. "I have tested COVID positive. All those in close proximity with me in the last one week are requested to kindly get themselves tested", Bora tweeted.
Vaccine, being a biological product, takes time for harvesting and quality testing and this cannot be done overnight to ensure a safe product, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday. The ministry said Government of India, through the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 (NEGVAC), is regularly interacting with national and international manufacturers like Pfizer, Moderna to make vaccines available in the country. "The concrete actions are a stern indication that Government of India is making all out efforts to increase vaccine production in the country as well as attracting foreign vaccine manufacturers to supply the required vaccine doses for national Covid vaccination programme," the ministry in a statement. (PTI)