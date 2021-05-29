Coronavirus in India News Live: India registers 1.73 lakh new cases, positivity rate remains below 10% for last 5 days

A total of 10.8 lakh samples were tested across the government and private testing facilities in the country. (Photo Source: PTI)

Coronavirus Cases and Deaths in India Today Live Updates: The number of daily coronavirus cases has been consistently declining in the country with a total of 1.73 lakh new cases reported on Friday. While releasing the daily Covid-19 data, the Union Health Ministry said that the declining trend in the Covid-19 trajectory is maintained. Mirroring the fall in the daily tally of Coronavirus, the active caseload of coronavirus patients also fell to 22.28 lakh as per the data provided by the Ministry. There was a fall in the number of active cases by 1.14 lakh on Friday alone along with 2.84 lakh Covid-19 patients recovering from the disease in the last 24 hours.

Highlighting the fact that the daily positivity rate of Coronavirus pan India has remained below 10 percent in the last five days, the Health Ministry said that the decline in the Covid-19 cases across the country was consistent. The positivity rate of Coronavirus cases was found to be about 8.36 percent in the last 24 hours which translates to every 8 people testing positive out of the 100 samples tested. A total of 10.8 lakh samples were tested across the government and private testing facilities in the country. The government also said that the positivity rate has remained below the 10 percent mark continuously for the last 5 days.

The Health Ministry also provided a weekly positivity rate figure of 9.84 percent at the present juncture. The weekly positivity rate is a better indicator to analyse the spread of the infection among the population as it obliterates the impact of daily fluctuations in the Covid-19 tally and provides a better picture of the spread of the disease.

Even as the number of coronavirus cases registers a consistent decline and clamour for opening up the economy increases, state governments are treading a cautious path so as to not lose the gains reaped by strict Covid-19 restrictions in the last 2 months.

Here are the latest news, views, updates on Covid-19 from India and around the world: