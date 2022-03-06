Omicron wave in India, today’s corona numbers to new mutations – What you need to know about Covid today – 10 points

The Covid-19 cases is on its downward slope for some time now, but future mutations causing a yet another wave cannot be ruled out especially with high prevalence of cases in European and South East Asian countries and international borders opening up.
The Centre took note of IIT Kanpur’s input that the 4th Covid wave is due in June but found that “it is yet to be examined whether this particular report has any scientific worth.” The Centre further asserted that ‘it is completely prepared for the unpredictable virus’. “We would like to see it published in a peer reviewed journal. We should be carefully watching the assumption that has been used. Only on a single estimate or projection, one is not taking any decision of significance.” NITI Aayog member (Health) V K Paul further said.
Dr Shashank Joshi, member of the state Covid task force asked for genome surveillance of Covid causing SARS-CoV-2 virus.
Here are the top 10 Covid-19 related updates in the country in the last 24 hours
- India saw a single-day rise of 5,476 coronavirus infections, taking the country’s total tally of cases to 4,29,62,953.
- The death toll climbed to 5,15,036 with 158 new fatalities reported in 24 hours,
- Country’s Covid-19 recovery rate has further improved to 98.66% per cent
- The weekly positivity rate to 0.77 per cent and the daily positivity rate to 0.60 per cent.
- As many as 9,09,985 Covid tests were conducted in the last 24 hours
- The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 178.80 crore on Saturday, the Union Health Ministry said.
- Maharashtra on Saturday reported 535 new coronavirus infections. 10 succumbed to the viral infections. As many as 963 patients were discharged from hospital or recovered at home.
- Kerala reported 1,836 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. A total of 2,988 people recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours.
- Over three crore adolescents, accounting for 41% of youngsters in the 15-17 year age group, are now fully vaccinated with two doses of Covaxin, while almost 75% have taken at least one anti-Covid jab.
- Experts have pointed you, Omicron variant of Covid-19 shows a wide range of symptoms that are distinct from one another from fever or chills to Covid tongue, Covid toes and abdominal pain. This is mostly due to the vaccination and the immunity acquired from the previous infections.