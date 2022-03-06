Omicron wave in India, today’s corona numbers to new mutations – What you need to know about Covid today – 10 points

The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 178.80 crore on Saturday, the Union Health Ministry said.

The Covid-19 cases is on its downward slope for some time now, but future mutations causing a yet another wave cannot be ruled out especially with high prevalence of cases in European and South East Asian countries and international borders opening up.

The Centre took note of IIT Kanpur’s input that the 4th Covid wave is due in June but found that “it is yet to be examined whether this particular report has any scientific worth.” The Centre further asserted that ‘it is completely prepared for the unpredictable virus’. “We would like to see it published in a peer reviewed journal. We should be carefully watching the assumption that has been used. Only on a single estimate or projection, one is not taking any decision of significance.” NITI Aayog member (Health) V K Paul further said.

Dr Shashank Joshi, member of the state Covid task force asked for genome surveillance of Covid causing SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Here are the top 10 Covid-19 related updates in the country in the last 24 hours