India sees single-day rise in Covid cases today; China forced to call reservists as stealth Omicron outbreak worsens – 10 Points

Covid March 15 Live Tracker: In South Korea, the pandemic is not abating. The country witnessed the deadliest day with 293 Covid deaths in the last 24 hours today.

Coronavirus March 15 Latest News: What’s latest news about coronavirus variant? Is India finally entering endemic phase? Here’s what you need to know about coronavirus pandemic today:

1: After a considerably long period of consistent decline in daily cases, India on Tuesday witnessed surge in infections.

2: The health ministry data updated in morning today shows that India officially registered 2,568 new COVID-19 infections.

3: Another worrying trend is the marked increase in daily Covid deaths. The government data says that 97 people died due to novel coronavirus-related issues in the span of one day.

4: Today’s update, however, shows that the active cases continue to recede. India has now 33,917 active Covid-19 cases, the health ministry bulletin says. This is 2,252 less cases in comparison with Monday.

Also Read: What we know about the new Covid-19 variant so far

5: In neighbouring China, the latest outbreak driven by the stealth Omicron variant is worsening.

6: An AP report says that the officials have ordered the return of reservists as the cases see sharp spike.

7: The daily update by China’s National Health Mission says that the mainland detected 3,507 locally transmitted infections today.

8: In South Korea, the pandemic is not abating. The country witnessed the deadliest day with 293 Covid deaths in the last 24 hours today. The number of serious cases has also gone up. There are 1,196 cases that required hospitalisation, an AP report said.

Also Read: Will Covid-19 be harmless once it becomes endemic? WHO disagrees

9: Meanwhile, the Boris Johnson government has decided to end all remaining COVID-19 pandemic related international travel restrictions. The curbs will come to an end from this Friday. From Friday, no traveller will be required to to fill in a compulsory Passenger Locator Form just before entering the UK.

10: Australia has also said that it would lift its entry ban for international cruise ships from next month. This would effectively end all major COVID-related travel bans that have been in force in Australia for past two years.