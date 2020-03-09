Coronavirus: Man under observation for deadly virus goes missing from Karnataka hospital

By:
Published: March 9, 2020 2:33:48 PM

The hospital health officer called up the police and a high alert has been sounded in coastal districts to locate the person who has 'escaped' from the hospital.

The district health department on Monday lodged a complaint with the Mangaluru police station and investigation is on. (Representative image)The district health department on Monday lodged a complaint with the Mangaluru police station and investigation is on. (Representative image)

A person who arrived at the airport here from Dubai and was admitted to the isolation ward of a hospital with symptoms of coronavirus has gone missing, sources said. The patient, who arrived on Sunday, was shifted to the district Wenlock hospital with a high fever and a few symptoms of coronavirus.

He reportedly argued with the hospital staff late in the night that he had not contracted the virus and left the hospital saying he will take treatment in a private hospital.

Dakshina Kannada district health officer Sikandar Pasha had earlier said the patient will be kept under observation for 24 hours and will be discharged after routine tests. The district health department on Monday lodged a complaint with the Mangaluru police station and investigation is on.

