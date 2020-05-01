  • MORE MARKET STATS

Coronavirus: Man recovers from COVID-19 in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, active cases drop to 17

By: |
Published: May 1, 2020 1:57:08 PM

The total number of active cases in the Union Territory dropped to 17 with the fresh recovery, said Avijit Roy, the nodal officer for COVID-19 here.

Coronavirus, covid 19 in andaman and nicobar islands, Bambooflat area, covid 19, latest news on coronavirus outbreakThe man, who is in his early 30s, had tested positive after coming in contact with a 39-year-old police radio operator from the Bambooflat area, they said. (Representational image: PTI)

A person recovered from COVID-19 in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, officials said on Friday. The man, who is in his early 30s, had tested positive after coming in contact with a 39-year-old police radio operator from the Bambooflat area, they said.

The total number of active cases in the Union Territory dropped to 17 with the fresh recovery, said Avijit Roy, the nodal officer for COVID-19 here. The Union Territory, home to several vulnerable tribes, has reported 33 cases. Eleven of them — 10 with links to the Tablighi Jamat event in Delhi and a student who travelled with them in a flight from Kolkata to Port Blair –were declared cured weeks back.

Related News

Also read| Check Coronavirus latest updates here: 

The police radio operator tested positive for the COVID-19 on April 17 and 21 persons who came in contact with him got infected. They were either his family members or neighbours or acquaintances. The police radio operator and three of his family members were declared cured on Wednesday. Those declared cured will have to remain in institutional quarantine for 28 days and will be discharged after that, Roy had earlier said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. Coronavirus Man recovers from COVID-19 in Andaman and Nicobar Islands active cases drop to 17
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Coronavirus not manmade, still studying lab theory: US intelligence
2COVID-19: Warning signs! Why West Bengal, Bihar and Jharkhand are the states to watch
3COVID-19: Kerala institute gets ICMR approval for testing plant-based cure; details