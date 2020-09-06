Coronavirus: Maharashtra records fastest pace of COVID-19 spread in August

The ramped-up testing is helping the state identify and detect infected people.

Coronavirus update: Maharashtra, the state with the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the country, reported the fastest growth in coronavirus infections last month. News agency PTI, citing a senior state health official, highlighted that in August the state saw a spike of 3,76,587 in COVID-19 cases, compared to 2,41,820 cases in July and 1,04,748 cases in June. According to the health official, as on August 1, Maharashtra had 4,31,719 Coronavirus cases. In just a month, the total cases in the state went up to 8,08,306 as of September 1, which is believed to be the fastest growth in coronavirus cases in the state since January.

The report highlighted that incurred testing is one of the reasons for the surge in growth number, as the state conducted 20,16,809 tests in one month. It is to note that the number of tests carried out till August 1 was 21,94,943, which increased to 42,11,752 come September 1. The ramped-up testing is helping the state identify and detect infected people. The daily growth rate in Maharashtra has also gone up significantly. The report pointed out that in the first five days of August, the state added 36,546 COVID-19 cases and when this is compared to the number of cases between September 1 and September 5, the number is up to 75,556 implying a continuous growth.

Apart from the increased count of Coronavirus infection, the death toll on the back of infection is also on a rise in Maharashtra; from 15,316 Covid-linked deaths on August 1, fatalities related to coronavirus complication in the state have increased to 24,903 as of September 1. On this, Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly Devendra Fadnavis made a statement asserting the need to conduct a more aggressive testing approach. He said that among the number of tests being conducted, antigen tests hold a sizable number and they are not completely reliable. He added that the RT-PCR tests that confirm the viral load should be done on a large scale giving out a clear picture of Coronavirus cases in the state.

However, as per the health officials, the antigen tests are carried out as a precautionary measure and are relatively cheaper when compared to RT-PCR tests. Meanwhile, according to the data provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 6,36,574 people have been cured/ discharged wherein 2,21,012 cases are still active in the state.