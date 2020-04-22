Coronavirus Maharashtra Mumbai update: Full list of COVID 19 red zones, hotspots districts

To check the coronavirus pandemic in the country, the Central government has announced a classification of districts across India based on the COVID-19 cases. (Image Courtesy – Reuters)

Coronavirus Maharashtra update today, COVID 19 Maharashtra cases, zones: With Coronavirus positive cases and COVID-19 related deaths in India touching 20,000-mark and 650-mark respectively, Maharashtra has emerged as the worst affected state in the country, as per data shared by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Maharashtra has recorded 5218 confirmed coronavirus cases and 251 COVID-19 related deaths so far. So far, 722 coronavirus patients have been cured, discharged, and migrated, the information shared by the Central government reads.

To check the coronavirus pandemic in the country, the Central government has announced a classification of districts across India based on the COVID-19 cases. As part of its containment measures, the Union Health Ministry announced hotspot districts in Red Zone, non-hotspot districts with clusters, and non-infected districts declared as Green Zone. There are 170 hotspot districts and 2017 non-hotspot districts across India.

Full list of Maharashtra coronavirus COVID 19 Red Zone, hotspot districts

Maharashtra has a number of Red Zones in the state based on the list provided by the Central government. These hotspot districts are Mumbai suburban, Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Sangli, Thane, Yawatmal, Ahmednagar, Nasik, Buldhana and Aurangabad.

Top 3 largest as well as prominent cities of Maharashtra — Mumbai, Pune, and Nagpur — feature in this list of Red Zone, Hotspot districts in the state.

Apart from these, the Union Ministry of Health has further classified coronavirus affected areas in a city or district as Containment zones. In Maharashtra, Mumbai, and Pune have a number of such coronaviruses COVID-19 containment zones.

Coronavirus COVID-19 containment zones in Mumbai, Pune

There are as many as 438 containment zones in Mumbai under the jurisdiction of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Dharavi has been identified as one of the prominent coronavirus COVID-19 containment zones in Mumbai

There are as many as 40 containment zones in Pune.